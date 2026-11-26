Junior Angume claims to be the son the late Martin Angume

Junior Angume claims to be the son the late Martin Angume

The family of late Ugandan musician Martin Angume has publicly rejected claims by viral TikTok star Junior Angume that he is the singer's son, stating the late artist left behind only four recognized children.

The family of the late Ugandan musician Martin Angume has disputed claims by rising TikTok star Junior Angume that he is a son of the deceased singer.

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The family says it does not recognise the young musician and that attempts to establish his relationship with the late singer have been unsuccessful.

Junior Angume, who identifies himself as Denis Angume, has become a social media sensation owing to his striking physical resemblance to the late musician and their remarkably similar singing voices.

His videos performing Martin Angume’s hit songs, including Switch and Gear, have gone viral on TikTok and other social media platforms.

He has amassed more than 560,000 followers on TikTok and has performed at several entertainment events.

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In an interview with The Observer this week, Junior claimed to be the fifth child of Martin Angume, who died in 2013. He said he was nine years old when the musician passed away.

He said he grew up in Bulenga, where he attended school before joining Kawempe Kings High School.

Junior claimed he did not attend his father's burial and only learnt about his death several days later.

He also spoke about the financial difficulties he faced following the singer's death, saying he struggled to raise school fees and depended on scholarships to continue his education.

Junior says his friends encouraged him to pursue music and promote his father's musical legacy.

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Junior Angume

However, Martin Angume's family has challenged his account, insisting that the deceased musician left behind four children, none of whom is Junior.

Evelyn Saayi Kawolawola, a younger sister of the late musician, said family members became aware of Junior after people started sending them his videos.

“People seemed convinced that he was our son because of his resemblance to the deceased. I decided to look for him and got his contact information and called him,” she said.

“When I spoke to him, I confronted him about using my brother's name and informed him that we were not aware of him. We know that Angume left behind four children. Two boys and two girls.”

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Kawolawola said she asked Junior to provide his mother's contact details to help the family establish whether his claims were genuine.

“He said he was to send it, but immediately afterwards, he blocked me both on TikTok and by phone numbers. That was last year. Up to now, we have not been able to reach him,” she said.

She accused Junior of misrepresenting his relationship with the deceased musician, citing his alleged refusal to cooperate with the family.