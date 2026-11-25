Kenyan music icon Bien-Aimé Baraza is heading to Kampala for an exclusive, free watch party celebrating his 17-track solo album 'Alusa Continua' at The Vibe House, Motiv, this Friday.

Kenyan music star Bien-Aimé Baraza is set to reconnect with his Ugandan fans this Friday, November 27, 2026, through a special watch party celebrating his newly released album, Alusa Continua.

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The event will take place at The Vibe House, Motiv, in Kampala, with gates opening at 6pm.

Entry will be free, giving fans an opportunity to experience the singer's latest musical project.

The Alusa Continua watch party forms part of the promotional activities surrounding Bien's second solo studio album, released on November 20, 2026.

The 17-track project brings together musicians from Africa and the United States

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Among the featured artistes are American rapper 2 Chainz, Nigerian singer Oxlade, Tanzanian star Alikiba and Uganda's Joshua Baraka.

The album also features Kenyan rapper Femi One and other musicians, combining Afropop, R&B and contemporary African sounds.

Among the album's notable songs are I'll Be Okay, All My Enemies Are Suffering and Finale, his collaboration with Alikiba.

The release also marks a new phase in Bien's career following his signing with American record label Quality Control Music, which welcomed him as its first African artiste.

The partnership has expanded his reach beyond East Africa as he seeks to establish himself in the international music market.

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Bien-Aimé Baraza

Alusa Continua follows his debut solo album, Alusa, Why Are You Topless?, which helped establish his identity outside Sauti Sol.

Bien rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the celebrated Kenyan group, known for songs such as Sura Yako, Suzanna and Melanin.

Following Sauti Sol's decision to take a break from group activities in 2023, he pursued solo projects while maintaining his signature blend of soulful vocals, African rhythms and storytelling.

The album's title combines Bien's middle name, Alusa, with the Portuguese expression A luta continua, meaning "the struggle continues".

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Its songs explore personal growth, resilience and identity, while drawing inspiration from different African cultures and musical traditions.

The project runs for about 50 minutes and includes Signs, featuring 2 Chainz and Papaa Gen Z, How Can I Forget, featuring Oxlade and Øntiri, and Don't Go, featuring Joshua Baraka and The Compozers.