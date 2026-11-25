Magoola brings four decades of music to Kingdom Kampala this weekend

Ugandan music icon Racheal Magoola marks her 60th birthday and four decades on stage with her 'Still Shining' concert at Kingdom Kampala, defying ageism and raising funds for her foundation.

Singer Racheal Magoola will celebrate her 60th birthday and four decades in music with a concert that will also support the future of her community projects.

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The “Still Shining” concert takes place on November 27, 2026, at Kingdom Kampala. It will combine her multilingual repertoire with a heritage walk and food from different Ugandan regions.

For the singer behind Obangaina, the celebration also challenges expectations that older women should retreat from public life.

“Not many 60-year-olds will move like me or stand up and say, ‘I am still here, and I don’t intend to go anywhere,’” Magoola said.

“If I bow down to ageist attitudes, the world will miss out on what I can offer to inspire younger people.”

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Rachel Performing Back In The Day

The concert will help formalise and sustain the Rachel Magoola Foundation. She says she has supported school fees and clean water initiatives for vulnerable communities for 15 years. Her oldest education beneficiary is now at university.

Magoola’s musical journey began in church choirs, where she sang Luganda hymns with influences from her native Lugwere and Lusoga.

Her passion later brought her into conflict with school authorities. While in Senior Two at Tororo Girls’ School, she left to perform with a band instead of going home to collect school fees. The decision led to her expulsion.

Years later, her former headmistress, Mrs Nima, attended the launch of Magoola’s Tyenda Wondi album and acknowledged that expelling her might have been a mistake.

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“She kept the dream,” the former headmistress said.

Joining Afrigo Band fulfilled an ambition Magoola says she had held since childhood. Her breakthrough recording, Obangaina, followed in 1997, when she worked with the late Timothy Kizito.

Afrigo Oldie Pic

Magoola said she had written the original song during her school years. Rather than pursuing a hit, she wanted to preserve its story and cultural rhythm.

That approach has continued to guide her work.

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“Being unapologetically Ugandan has given me my niche, my voice, and my 40 years on stage,” she said.

Her collaborations have included producer Jude Mugerwa and Qwela Band’s Joe Kahirimbanyi. Her Resilience project also reached international audiences through UK-based distributor ARC Music.

Alongside performing, Magoola has served in Parliament representing Bugweri District. She says honesty and substance have guided both her music and public service.

She encourages younger creatives to remain informed and pursue education as they build their careers.