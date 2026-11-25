High Court orders Nican Resort Hotel to pay Ruth Nazziwa Shs10.24 million for serving her beer past its best-before date.

High Court orders Nican Resort Hotel to pay Ruth Nazziwa Shs10.24 million for serving her beer past its best-before date.

Hotel ordered to pay woman Shs10m for serving her expired beer

The High Court in Kampala has ordered Nican Resort Hotel to pay Ruth Nazziwa over Shs10 million in damages after serving her a bottle of expired Club Pilsner Lager. While the hotel breached its duty of care, manufacturer Nile Breweries was cleared of negligence.

The High Court in Kampala has ordered Nican Resort Hotel in Seguku, Katale, to pay a woman Shs10.24 million in damages for serving her beer that was nearly three months past its best-before date.

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Justice Bonny Isaac Teko ruled on November 16, 2026, that the hotel breached its duty of care when it served Ruth Nazziwa a bottle of Club Pilsner Lager that contained visible particles.

Nazziwa sued the hotel and Nile Breweries Limited following an incident on February 28, 2018, when she visited the establishment with friends.

She told the court that she took a sip of the beer before noticing a foul smell. She complained to hotel staff and later sought medical treatment after experiencing vomiting and stomach complications.

The hotel's food and beverage supervisor, Collins Nakabale, confirmed that he examined the bottle and noticed particles in the beer.

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The court established that Nile Breweries manufactured the beer on August 7, 2017, and its best-before date fell in early December of the same year.

Justice Teko said although hotels cannot be expected to open sealed bottles to inspect their contents, checking best-before dates is a basic responsibility.

“A customer served by a hotel is entitled to expect that the hotel has checked what it serves, particularly where the hotel has a policy of doing so,” the judge ruled.

The court rejected an argument that Nazziwa contributed to her predicament by failing to check the date before consuming the beer.

However, the judge cleared Nile Breweries of negligence, finding no evidence that the beer was defective when it left the factory.

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The court also established that Nican Resort Hotel operated as an independent retailer and not as an agent of Nile Breweries.

Nazziwa had sought Shs100 million in general damages and Shs30 million in special damages, including expenses she incurred while seeking treatment in South Africa.

However, Justice Teko found no medical evidence linking her subsequent illness or treatment in South Africa to the beer.

The judge also noted that a product passing its best-before date does not necessarily make it harmful. The court did not establish that the beer caused food poisoning.

The court awarded Ms Nazziwa Shs10 million in general damages for the temporary stomach complications, distress and inconvenience she suffered, and Shs240,000 in medical expenses.

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The hotel must also pay interest on the damages at eight per cent per annum and cover her legal costs.