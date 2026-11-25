Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa revealed an astounding encounter in Antigua and Barbuda with a dedicated fan who owns Jose Chameleone's full catalog and plans to learn Luganda to understand his lyrics, proving the global power of Ugandan music.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has revealed how he met a music enthusiast in the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda who owns an entire collection of Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone’s music.

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Tayebwa said the fan expressed interest in learning Luganda to understand the lyrics of the musician’s songs.

The deputy speaker shared the encounter on X following Chameleone’s courtesy visit to Parliament on November 24, 2026.

The singer visited Tayebwa to invite him to his upcoming concert, dubbed ‘Jose Chameleone Unlimited Reloaded’, scheduled for December 4, 2026, at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala.

“Recently, while visiting Antigua and Barbuda, a Caribbean country, I met someone who had an entire collection of Chameleone’s music and wanted to play it for me. He also told me that he wanted to learn Luganda so he could understand the lyrics of Chameleone’s songs. That is how far his music has gone,” Tayebwa said.

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He credited Chameleone’s international appeal to hard work, innovation and dedication to his craft over the past 25 years.

The deputy speaker also praised the singer for mentoring several musicians and earning Uganda recognition on the international music scene.