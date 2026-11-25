Ten Ugandan human trafficking victims regain freedom from Myanmar prisons after weeks of negotiations.

Ten Ugandan human trafficking victims regain freedom from Myanmar prisons after weeks of negotiations.

Ten Ugandans trapped by human trafficking networks in Myanmar have been freed from prison and are set to return home this week following weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations.

Ten Ugandans who fell victim to human trafficking have regained their freedom from prisons in Myanmar following weeks of negotiations.

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The group is expected to return home this week following efforts by the Ugandan government, diplomatic missions and international humanitarian organisations.

In a statement posted on X, Foreign Affairs Minister Adonia Ayebare announced that the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) had provided air tickets to facilitate their return to Uganda.

He commended Ambassador Betty Bigombe for her role in securing the release of the victims.

Mr Ayebare also thanked the United Kingdom Embassy in Myanmar for providing welfare support to the Ugandans and helping secure their freedom.

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He recognised Eden, a non-governmental organisation, and its president, Lisa, for visiting the victims in prison and supporting them during their detention.

However, another Ugandan, Felix Legkwo Adupe, who secured his release earlier, remains too weak to travel.

Myanmar has become a hub for human trafficking networks that lure jobseekers with promises of lucrative employment before forcing them to participate in online fraud and other illegal activities.