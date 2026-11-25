High Court orders Naalya salon to pay Shs 50m over use of child's image in TikTok adverts

The High Court in Kampala has ordered operators of Naalya Beauty Salon to pay Shs 50 million in damages for featuring a three-year-old girl in a TikTok advertisement without parental consent.

The High Court in Kampala has ordered Naalya Beauty Salon operators including its former owners to pay a combined Shs50 million for using a three-year-old girl's image to advertise the salon's services on TikTok without parental consent.

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Justice Bonny Isaac Teko ruled that the defendants had violated the child's constitutional right to privacy and image rights.

The case was filed in 2023 by 3-year-old Joanna Kisakye through her mother, Sophia Dhatemwa, against Sam Asasira, trading as Naalya Beauty Salon, Friendly Link Trading Company Limited, trading as Hanze Tours, and Josephine Kavutse.

Court records show that between December 21 and 23, 2022, the child's home tutor, Gloria Kakwezi, took her to the salon for hairdressing.

While at the salon, employees recorded a video of the girl displaying her newly braided hairstyle without the knowledge or consent of her mother or tutor.

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The salon subsequently uploaded the video to its TikTok account and used it to advertise its services.

In January 2023, Kavutse sold the salon business to Friendly Link Trading Company Limited, with Asasira taking over its operations.

On July 5, 2023, the child's mother discovered the video online and instructed her lawyers to demand its removal.

However, Asasira acknowledged the existence of the video, but declined to take it down, prompting the mother to seek legal redress.

The child's lawyers argued that the unauthorised publication of her image caused distress and anxiety to her mother, particularly after friends and relatives contacted her about the girl's apparent endorsement of the salon.

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They also argued that publishing the video on TikTok exposed the child's image to indefinite downloading, sharing and reposting.

The defendants denied the allegations, claiming that the child was not their customer and that the TikTok account in question operated under a different name.

However, they failed to file witness statements or attend scheduled hearings despite receiving court summons.

Following two findings of contempt, the court allowed the plaintiff to proceed with the case in their absence on June 19, 2026.

Justice Teko ordered Asasira and Friendly Link Trading Company Limited to jointly and severally pay Shs10 million in restitution, Shs20 million in general damages, Shs10 million in aggravated damages and Shs5 million in punitive damages.

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The judge also ordered Kavutse to pay Shs5 million in general damages, bringing the combined award to Shs50 million.

The amounts will attract annual interest of eight per cent until payment in full. Interest on the restitution award will run from the date the suit was filed, while interest on the damages will run from the date of the judgement.

The three defendants will also bear the costs of the suit.

The court gave Asasira and Friendly Link Trading Company Limited 14 days to permanently delete the video and any related images of the child from TikTok and other platforms under their control, if the material remained online.