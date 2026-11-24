The High Court in Kampala has ordered Kyambogo University to pay a former student Shs30 million in damages for delaying to issue her academic documents for more than six years.

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Justice Bonny Isaac Teko awarded Caroline Namata Shs25 million in general damages and Shs5 million in exemplary damages after finding the university solely responsible for the delay.

In a judgement delivered on June 30, 2026, Teko also ordered the university to pay Namata's legal costs in both the High Court and the lower court. The damages will attract interest of eight per cent from the date of judgement until full payment.

Namata joined Kyambogo University on July 25, 2011, to pursue a bachelor's degree in Adult and Community Education. She graduated on December 14, 2016.

In March 2017, she returned to the university with her former classmates to collect her academic documents. While her colleagues received theirs, university officials told her that her documents were not ready.

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An official advised her to register her complaint in the university's complaints book. Despite several visits to the faculty dean and transcripts office, Namata failed to secure her documents. She had cleared all outstanding tuition and other university fees.

On August 31, 2021, Namata sued Kyambogo University before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court for breach of contract.

On March 10, 2022, the court directed the university to release her academic documents. However, the transcript the university issued was not authentic. It had to issue another one on May 9, 2023.

Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza awarded Namata Shs5 million in general damages on March 5, 2024, but declined to award exemplary damages. He also directed each party to meet its legal costs.

Namata appealed the decision, challenging the magistrate's finding that she had contributed to the delay.

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The university argued that Namata's academic documents were ready for collection after graduation. Its lawyers accused her of failing to collect them and later suing the institution for financial gain.

However, Teko dismissed the argument, saying the university had failed to produce evidence to support its claims.

“A university degree is not an ordinary parcel; its issuance is a formal, statutory act,” Teko said.

The judge ruled that the university had an obligation to issue the documents or explain why it had withheld them. He found no evidence of academic or disciplinary grounds to justify the delay.

Teko also described the university's attempt to portray Namata as lazy and inattentive as arrogant and untenable.

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“This was not a simple administrative oversight. It was a complete abdication of a fundamental duty over many years, which directly impaired the Appellant's ability to seek employment and build her career,” he said.

Although Namata did not produce evidence of specific job applications, the judge found that the lack of original academic documents compromised her employment prospects.

Teko also cited Article 30 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to education.

He ruled that the university's conduct warranted exemplary damages to punish the institution and deter similar administrative failures.

The judge faulted the lower court for denying Namata legal costs. Court records showed that it was the university, rather than Namata, that declined to agree on compensation during attempts to settle the dispute out of court.