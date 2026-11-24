Jethro Tashishana, has graduated with a master's degree in Energy Economics and Finance from the University of Aberdeen

Jethro Tashishana, has graduated with a master's degree in Energy Economics and Finance from the University of Aberdeen

Museveni grandson-in-law, Jethro Tashishana scoops Master's degree in Energy at Scottish university

Jethro Tashishana, grandson-in-law of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, has graduated with a Master's degree in Energy Economics and Finance from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland following his high-profile wedding earlier this year.

President Yoweri Museveni's grandson-in-law, Jethro Tashishana, has graduated with a master's degree in Energy Economics and Finance from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

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Tashishana was among scores of students who received their academic awards during the university's Winter Graduation ceremony on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The ceremony took place at Elphinstone Hall on the university's Old Aberdeen campus, where graduates gathered with their families, friends and university officials to celebrate their academic achievements.

Monday's ceremonies brought together graduates from several disciplines, including business, engineering and science.

Tashishana's scooped a Master of Science degree in Energy Economics and Finance

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The postgraduate qualification covers energy economics and finance, a field concerned with energy markets, investment, financial decisions and the economics of energy production.

Jethro Tashishana with his wife Saasi after graduation

His graduation comes barely seven months after he married Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi Karugire, popularly known as Sasii Kaine, a granddaughter of President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni.

Sasii is the daughter of Natasha Museveni Karugire and prominent Kampala lawyer Edwin Karugire.

Tashishana is the son of Lt Gen Sam Kavuma, a senior Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) officer who has served as Force Commander of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

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The couple held their traditional marriage ceremony, known as kuhingira, on April 25, 2026, in Kashaari, western Uganda.

Museveni attended the function alongside relatives of the couple.

Museveni’s granddaughter Sasii and her husband Jethro honeymooning in Mykonos, Greece.

The couple later held their wedding in May 2026, attracting public attention because of their ties to the First Family and Uganda's military leadership.

Following the celebrations, Tashishana and his wife travelled to Mykonos, Greece, for their honeymoon.

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Meanwhile, the University of Aberdeen's winter graduation ceremonies began on November 23 and will continue until November 25, 2026.

The institution, founded in 1495, is one of Scotland's oldest universities and offers postgraduate programmes in energy, economics, engineering and several other fields.

The university also announced plans to confer honorary degrees on seven individuals recognised for their contributions to public service, business, education, journalism and community leadership.

Among those selected for honorary recognition were former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, broadcaster Rhod Sharp and retired Royal Navy officer Christopher Hockley.

University Principal and Vice-Chancellor Prof Peter Edwards said the honorary graduates had made important contributions to society through their respective professions.

He said their achievements reflected the university's commitment to public service and positive change.