Singer and TikTok star Winnie wa Mummy has announced the end of her relationship with King Saha, revealing she has gone into hiding following repeated alleged assaults.

Singer and TikTok star Winnie wa Mummy has announced the end of her relationship with fellow singer King Saha, accusing him of repeatedly assaulting her.

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The beatings she alleged often happened in front of her family and friends.

In an emotional address on social media on Monday night, November 23, Winnie revealed that she had gone into hiding and that even her closest friends and relatives did not know her whereabouts.

She claimed that she nearly lost an eye during the most recent assault, which allegedly happened in front of her siblings.

“I am currently on the run. I am under pressure. I am being beaten up. As I speak, no one among my family members and friends know where I am. I am losing myself,” she said.

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“We are born once and we die once, but I am tired. I am tired of being beaten in front of my family and friends. I am like trash. And this is all because of love.”

“We are born once and we die once, but I am tired. I am tired of being beaten in front of my family and friends. I am like trash. And this is all because of love.”

Winnie wa Mummy

While she acknowledged King Saha’s contribution to her life and music career, Winnie said she could no longer endure the alleged abuse.

“I appreciate all that you have done for me King. I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, but I am also human and I have reached my limit. I am done.

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“The last beating, I almost lost my eye. I’d be one-eyed by now. And this was in front of my siblings. I am tired.”

Winnie also apologised to those she felt she had disappointed and said she wanted to reunite with her family rather than continue living in isolation.

“King, if things have failed they have failed. I have accepted and now I want to be with my family. I cannot be alone forever,” she added.

The singer also brought King Saha’s baby mama, Rachel Kente, into the dispute, revealing that Kente had reported her to the police over allegations that she had insulted her online.

Winnie said she had received a police reference letter over the complaint and publicly appealed to Kente for forgiveness.

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“I say this from the bottom of my heart, I ask madam Rachel to forgive me. If I wronged you in any way that I don't remember, please forgive me.”

Winnie, who rose to fame through TikTok before venturing into music under the management of Mudra Viral, has worked closely with King Saha.

The singer penned her song Sumulula, which received a warm reception from music fans.

Winnie previously dated popular TikToker and dancer Richie 256, who announced their separation on Instagram, describing it as a mutual decision.

King Saha’s response to the allegations was not immediately available. The claims of assault have not been independently verified.