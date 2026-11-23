Ugandan Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has threatened to have Minister Kahinda Otafiire sacked from government, labeling him a traitor in a sharp escalation of their ongoing public feud.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has threatened to have Water and Environment minister Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire sacked from government, escalating a bitter public dispute between the two senior military figures.

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In a series of posts on X on Monday, November 23, Gen Muhoozi described Otafiire as a traitor and warned that he would soon lose his ministerial position.

"We will sack the TRAITOR Otafiire from our government soon," Gen Muhoozi wrote.

The threat followed an earlier post in which the army chief hurled insults at the veteran bush war fighter.

"I tell Otafiire Go Fuck Your Mother! This is my message as Muhoozi!" he wrote.

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The latest attack adds to months of hostility between Muhoozi and Otafiire, whose disagreements have exposed tensions within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

On October 14, Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) communications director Andrew Mwenda said the organisation could mobilise support in Parliament to force Otafiire out of cabinet.

The dispute resurfaced over the weekend when Muhoozi accused Otafiire of making allegations against him and questioned his military record.

In posts published on November 21, Muhoozi said he had arrested soldiers attached to Otafiire and challenged the minister over his conduct.