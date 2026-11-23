President Yoweri Museveni met Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Entebbe to advocate for political unity and dialogue, coming as Uganda reviews its long-standing UPDF military deployment in Somalia.

President Yoweri Museveni has urged Somalia to embrace national unity, dialogue and peaceful political competition as the country struggles to overcome decades of conflict and political divisions.

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Museveni made the remarks on Monday, November 23, 2026, during a meeting with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at State House Entebbe.

The two leaders discussed efforts to restore peace, strengthen government institutions and secure lasting stability in Somalia.

"I welcomed His Excellency, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, to State House Entebbe. We discussed the situation in Somalia, particularly the efforts to restore peace, strengthen state institutions and bring lasting stability to the country," Museveni said in a statement.

He said Uganda's experience showed that political dialogue and national unity were essential to building stable institutions.

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"I shared Uganda’s experience on the importance of national unity, dialogue, democracy and peaceful political competition in building stable nations," Museveni added.

The meeting comes as Somalia faces political disputes and continued attacks by the al-Shabaab militant group.

Mohamud's government has sought to strengthen federal institutions and advance political reforms, but disagreements with opposition figures and regional leaders have complicated the process.

Museveni's message comes at a time when Uganda is also reviewing its military involvement in Somalia after nearly two decades of fighting al-Shabaab.

On November 2, 2026, the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) announced the withdrawal of troops deployed under a bilateral agreement with the Somali government.

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The army said the first group had returned to Uganda. It also announced plans to withdraw forces serving under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) by the end of 2027.

Uganda first deployed troops to Somalia in 2007 under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

Its soldiers have since played a major role in securing key installations, protecting government institutions and supporting operations against al-Shabaab.

The planned withdrawal has raised questions about Somalia's ability to maintain security as its forces assume greater responsibility.

The African Union mission has been helping Somali security forces prepare for that transition.

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Museveni and Mohamud have held several meetings this year to discuss security cooperation and Somalia's political future.

During an earlier meeting at State House Entebbe on October 26, Museveni called for unity in the fight against al-Shabaab and stronger economic ties between the two countries.

The latest talks place fresh attention on the political reforms and security arrangements needed to prevent renewed instability.

While Museveni emphasised dialogue and peaceful competition, his statement did not disclose any new agreements or decisions on Uganda's troop withdrawal.