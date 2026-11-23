Coca-Cola returns as official AFCON sponsor for historic East Africa 2027 tournament
Coca-Cola will return as an official sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027, nearly 30 years after it first backed the tournament.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Coca-Cola announced the partnership in Johannesburg on November 23, 2026. Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will stage the tournament from June 19 to July 17, 2027. It will be the first AFCON to have three host countries.
Coca-Cola said its campaign would use music and local culture to engage fans during the tournament. The announcement gave no details about the value of the deal or the events the company plans to hold.
“African football is a powerful source of pride, unity and inspiration across our continent,” said Luis Felipe Avellar, president of Coca-Cola’s Africa operating unit. He said the company wanted to celebrate the fans and communities that shape the game.
CAF president Patrice Motsepe said he expected the renewed partnership to help develop football across Africa.
The tournament, branded AFCON Pamoja 2027, will bring Africa’s flagship football competition back to East Africa for the first time in more than five decades. Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania have all qualified automatically as co-hosts.