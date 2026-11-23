Coca-Cola has renewed its partnership with CAF to become an official sponsor for AFCON 2027, hosted jointly across Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania. The historic tournament marks the beverage giant's return nearly 30 years after its first deal.

Coca-Cola will return as an official sponsor of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027, nearly 30 years after it first backed the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Coca-Cola announced the partnership in Johannesburg on November 23, 2026. Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will stage the tournament from June 19 to July 17, 2027. It will be the first AFCON to have three host countries.

Coca-Cola said its campaign would use music and local culture to engage fans during the tournament. The announcement gave no details about the value of the deal or the events the company plans to hold.

Dr Patrice Motsepe - President of the Confederation of African Football, Luis Felipe Avellar - President, Coca-Cola Africa Operating Unit. 23 November 2026. Sandton Convention Centre. Afcon Partnership Announcement.

“African football is a powerful source of pride, unity and inspiration across our continent,” said Luis Felipe Avellar, president of Coca-Cola’s Africa operating unit. He said the company wanted to celebrate the fans and communities that shape the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CAF president Patrice Motsepe said he expected the renewed partnership to help develop football across Africa.