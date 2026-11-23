Ugandan biomedical engineer Cathybert Ainembabazi has won the 2026 Pitch Perfect Africa healthcare innovation competition, securing CAD $5,000 (about Shs13 million) to develop a system that keeps medical oxygen flowing to patients during power outages.

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Ainembabazi, the founder and chief executive officer of PearlOxy, emerged as the overall winner of the continental competition held online on November 16, 2026.

Her innovation addresses a major challenge facing Ugandan hospitals, particularly those in areas where unreliable electricity disrupts oxygen supply to patients.

The system, known as Medium-Pressure Oxygen Storage (MPOS), works with existing oxygen concentrators to store medical oxygen and provide a backup supply when electricity fails.

It switches to stored oxygen during power cuts, allowing patients who depend on oxygen therapy to continue receiving support.

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The technology could benefit health centres that struggle with unreliable power, limited oxygen supplies and the high cost of maintaining backup systems.

Ainembabazi founded PearlOxy in 2023 to tackle gaps in medical oxygen access across Uganda and other African countries.

A graduate of Mbarara University of Science and Technology, she previously trained with FREO2 Foundation Uganda and worked as a technical support engineer at SprintUG Internet Limited.

Her background in biomedical engineering helped her identify the challenges facing health facilities that depend on oxygen concentrators.

The innovation also responds to wider concerns about medical oxygen availability in Uganda, which became more visible during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Uganda has since worked to strengthen oxygen production, distribution and maintenance systems at health facilities. However, unreliable power and gaps in equipment maintenance remain challenges in some areas.

PearlOxy hopes to bridge these gaps by offering technology suited to local conditions, where hospitals may struggle to maintain uninterrupted electricity.

The company aims to expand access to reliable oxygen support, particularly in health facilities with limited resources.

Ainembabazi's victory placed Uganda ahead of Ghana and Ethiopia, whose healthcare ventures finished second and third.

Ghana's Autoease Wheelchair, represented by managing director Alnice Akos Adzove, secured second place.

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The company produces electric wheelchairs designed for African roads and rural terrain. Its products use locally available components and repair services to improve mobility for people living with disabilities.

Ethiopia's ACUBED, led by co-founder and chief executive officer Asnake Amelo, came third.

The company operates a digital platform that connects patients to licensed laboratories and healthcare facilities.

Through the platform, patients can book laboratory tests, receive results online and request home sample collection. The service operates in Ethiopia and Rwanda.

Each of the three winning ventures received CAD $5,000 to support further development of its healthcare solutions.

The winners emerged from six early-stage businesses that presented their innovations before a panel of judges comprising Dayo Olakulehin, James Dou, Lahav Gil and Mxolisi Nkutha.

Besides the financial awards, the participants received expert feedback on their business models, technologies and plans for expansion.

More than 50 entrepreneurs from across Africa attended the virtual competition, which also provided opportunities to learn from the finalists and industry experts.

Pitch Perfect Africa is organised by the Health Innovation Hub at the University of Toronto under the Africa Health Collaborative, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

The initiative supports African healthcare entrepreneurs through funding, mentorship and opportunities to develop technologies that address local medical challenges.

Ainembabazi's victory adds to growing efforts by young Ugandan innovators to develop locally designed healthcare technologies.

For PearlOxy, the award provides financial support to advance a system intended to protect patients from interruptions in oxygen supply.