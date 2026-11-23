The announcement comes as Uganda's public transport sector faces rising fuel prices and vehicle maintenance costs.

The announcement comes as Uganda's public transport sector faces rising fuel prices and vehicle maintenance costs.

The Sheema United Taxi Operators Co-operatives Union Ltd has published a revised fare schedule across key western Uganda routes, including Mbarara, Bushenyi, Kasese, and Fort Portal, as operators navigate rising fuel prices and maintenance expenses.

Taxi operators in Sheema district have released a new transport fare schedule for routes connecting Kabwohe, Mbarara, Bushenyi, Kasese and other destinations in western Uganda.

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The fares, issued by the Sheema United Taxi Operators Co-operatives Union Ltd, appear in a notice stamped November 22, 2026, and signed by the union's chairman, Edson Muhwezi.

Under the schedule, passengers travelling from Kabwohe to Mbarara will pay Shs8,000, while those heading to Kashaka and Rwetanga will part with Shs5,000.

The union has set the fare from Kabwohe to Rwetutha at Shs4,000, Kahaya/Nyakabirizi at Shs5,000 and Bushenyi/Ishaka at Shs8,000.

Travellers heading to Kyamuhunga will pay Shs10,000, while those going to Bunyaruguru will pay Shs15,000. The fare to Kikorongo stands at Shs18,000.

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Passengers travelling from Kabwohe to Kasese will pay Shs20,000, while those heading to Fort Portal face a Shs30,000 charge, the highest fare listed for the Kabwohe routes.

The notice also outlines fares for passengers departing from Mbarara.

Under the new schedule, travellers from Mbarara to Rwetanga will pay Shs7,000, while those heading to Rwetutha/Kitwe will pay Shs10,000.

The fare from Mbarara to Bushenyi/Ishaka stands at Shs12,000, while passengers travelling to Bunyaruguru will pay Shs20,000.

Those heading to Kikorongo and Kasese will pay Shs25,000.

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The notice does not indicate when the fares will take effect or how much they have changed from the previous charges. It also gives no explanation for the revision.

However, the announcement comes amid rising transport costs across Uganda, driven by higher fuel prices and vehicle maintenance expenses.

In recent months, taxi and bus operators have complained that fuel costs, spare parts and reduced passenger numbers have made it difficult to sustain their businesses. Uganda Radio Network+1

The pressure has also affected long-distance travellers. The United Bus Owners Association introduced revised fares on November 14, 2026, with passengers travelling from Kampala to Mbarara charged Shs40,000 and those heading to Kabale Shs50,000. ChimpReports+1

Transport operators in Fort Portal have also announced plans to increase fares from December 1, citing rising fuel and maintenance costs. The Lens Reports

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The adjustments are likely to increase travel expenses for passengers who depend on public transport to reach markets, workplaces, schools and health facilities across western Uganda.