CRBC the contractor rehabilitating the Tororo–Gulu railway, has started repairing damaged community roads in Kole District

CRBC the contractor rehabilitating the Tororo–Gulu railway, has started repairing damaged community roads in Kole District

CRBC has started repairing damaged community roads in Kole District as rehabilitation of the Tororo–Gulu railway progresses.

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the contractor rehabilitating the Tororo–Gulu railway, has started repairing damaged community roads in Kole District to ease movement and support ongoing construction works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The intervention comes as rehabilitation of the 375-kilometre railway enters a crucial stage, with the contractor aiming to restore train services to Gulu by early January.

CRBC engineers, Kole District officials and representatives from the office of the area Member of Parliament recently inspected several roads affected by flooding, damaged culverts and washed-out sections.

The team identified routes that had become difficult to use, affecting residents and the movement of construction equipment, materials and workers to railway sites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the inspection, CRBC deployed excavators, tipper trucks and a motor grader to repair the affected roads.

The works involve filling damaged sections with hardcore and murram, restoring crossings, levelling road surfaces and clearing drainage channels to prevent flooding.

Poor road conditions have slowed the transportation of railway materials, including rails, ballast and machinery, particularly during heavy rains.

The same roads serve farmers, traders, boda-boda riders and schoolchildren, who often struggle to reach markets, schools and other essential services during the rainy season.

The repairs are therefore expected to improve access for residents while allowing the contractor to transport materials and equipment to construction sites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At several locations, excavators were deployed to spread hardcore and murram across damaged sections, while local workers helped with backfilling and levelling.

A motor grader was also used to reshape road surfaces and restore sections that had become difficult for vehicles to navigate.

Residents gathered at some of the sites to watch the works, which are expected to improve transport within their communities.

The intervention followed consultations between CRBC, district technical teams and the office of the area MP to identify roads requiring urgent attention.

Local leaders also participated in discussions to ensure the repairs addressed the most pressing transport challenges facing communities along the railway corridor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The contractor has engaged local workers in the rehabilitation activities, providing temporary employment opportunities for residents.

The government is funding the rehabilitation of the 375-kilometre Tororo–Gulu metre-gauge railway, which passes through Mbale, Kumi, Soroti and Lira before reaching the Gulu Logistics Hub.

Uganda Railways Corporation is implementing the project under the Ministry of Works and Transport, while CRBC is undertaking construction.

LEA Associates South Asia, working with Denmar Consulting, is supervising the project.

The rehabilitation involves repairing bridges, improving drainage, undertaking earthworks, relocating utilities and laying railway tracks.

The project seeks to restore railway transport to Northern Uganda after nearly three decades of limited operations along the route.

Once completed, the railway is expected to reduce reliance on road transport, lower cargo transportation costs and improve trade between Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Gulu Logistics Hub is expected to play a central role in facilitating cargo movement and strengthening regional trade.

Businesses along the railway corridor could also benefit from improved transport services and increased commercial activity.

CRBC has set early January as its target for trains to resume operations to Gulu, marking a major milestone in restoring railway connectivity to Northern Uganda.

Meanwhile, the ongoing road repairs in Kole are expected to ease construction challenges and improve access for communities living near the railway.