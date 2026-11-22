Uganda AIDS Commission director general Dr Nelson Musoba has died at Medipal Hospital in Kampala, days before World AIDS Day 2026.

Uganda AIDS Commission director general Dr Nelson Musoba died on November 22, 2026, at Medipal Hospital in Kampala.

Reports indicate that Musoba died after treatment for cancer-related complications.

President Yoweri Museveni reappointed Musoba in January 2024 to lead Uganda's HIV/AIDS response.

Musoba's death comes ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1, as Uganda works towards ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

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Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) director general Dr Nelson Musoba has died.

Musoba passed away on Sunday morning, November 22, at Medipal Hospital in Kampala, the commission's management and board have announced.

According to reports, Musoba died at about 5:45 am after receiving treatment for cancer-related complications.

Watchdog Uganda+1

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Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda confirmed his death and extended condolences to his family, colleagues and the country's health sector.

Babalanda praised Musoba for his contribution to Uganda's fight against HIV/AIDS and his commitment to strengthening the national response.

His death comes just days before Uganda joins the rest of the world to commemorate World AIDS Day on December 1.

Musoba was a medical doctor and public health specialist with extensive experience in Uganda's health sector. He led efforts to coordinate HIV prevention, treatment and care programmes involving government agencies, civil society and development partners.

President Yoweri Museveni reappointed him as director general of the Uganda AIDS Commission in January 2024, extending his leadership of the agency.

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The commission, established in 1992 under the Office of the President, coordinates Uganda's national response to HIV/AIDS.

During his tenure, Musoba called for increased domestic funding, stronger HIV prevention programmes and greater public involvement in the fight against the disease.

Earlier this year, he warned that Uganda continued to register about 100 new HIV infections daily, despite progress in reducing the national HIV prevalence rate to 4.9 per cent among adults.

Musoba maintained that ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 required sustained government support, community participation and efforts to reduce stigma.