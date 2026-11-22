Gen Sejusa rejects Balaalo label, says it is an insult, not a tribe

Former Ugandan intelligence chief Gen David Sejusa has rejected the Balaalo identity, arguing that the term describes cattle herders rather than an ethnic group and carries offensive cultural meanings among the Banyankore.

Former intelligence chief Gen David Sejusa has challenged the use of the term Balaalo to describe cattle keepers, arguing that it refers to an occupation rather than a tribe.

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Sejusa, who previously served as coordinator of intelligence services, chief of military intelligence and senior presidential adviser, said the term has been misunderstood and wrongly adopted by some communities.

In a social media post directed at Aaron Kaviiri, the retired army general questioned why people accepted a name that he believes misrepresents their cultural identity.

"But why do you accept to be called Balalo? You, Aaron Kaviiri, are you a mulalo?" Sejusa asked.

He explained that Balaalo refers to nomadic herdsmen who move from one grazing area to another with cattle. He insisted that these people belong to different ethnic communities and cannot be classified as one tribe.

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"Balolo are not a tribe, or even a sect. They are nomadic people who graze cows from place to place. And these belong to many tribes!" he wrote.

According to Sejusa, the term gained prominence in the 1950s and 1960s when wealthy Baganda employed herdsmen to look after their cattle.

He argued that these workers earned wages for tending livestock but did not own the animals.

"So Balaalo were herding cattle for pay. They never owned cattle themselves. So it is an occupation. Just like you call people mechanics, doctors, etc. So it is not a tribe," he explained.

Sejusa said cattle keeping cuts across several Ugandan communities, including the Banyankore, Banyarwanda, Banyoro, Baganda, Bakooki, Batooro, Basoga, Langi and Karamojong.

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He also cited the Bahaya and Maasai communities outside Uganda to demonstrate that cattle keeping is not limited to one ethnic group.

The former spymaster further argued that the term carries a negative cultural meaning among the Banyankore, particularly the Bahima.

He claimed that the Runyankore word omuraaro traditionally referred to tragedy or misfortune and featured in expressions used to curse people.

"In Banyankore culture, especially the Bahima, OMURAARO meant TRAGEDY," he wrote.

Sejusa cited the expression "Keitwe omuraaro gwaherize oweitu", which he interpreted as wishing someone the same tragedy that had struck another family.

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He expressed disappointment that some Banyankore had accepted a label he considers offensive.

"Now, it is sad that Banyankore have accepted being called OMWINARO — A CURSE!" he wrote.

"You must reject this characterisation because it is alien to your culture, but also an INSULT!"

His interpretation comes amid a long-running debate over the use of the term Balaalo in Uganda.

The name commonly describes migrant cattle keepers, particularly those who move with their livestock into northern Uganda in search of pasture.

However, its meaning and application remain contested. Some pastoralists consider the term derogatory, while others use it as a general description of cattle herders, regardless of ethnicity or whether they own livestock.

The term has also featured in disputes over land ownership, crop destruction and cattle movements in Acholi, Lango and other parts of northern Uganda.

In November 2023, President Yoweri Museveni issued directives requiring cattle owners in parts of northern Uganda to fence their land and stop their animals from destroying crops.

The government renewed efforts to remove non-compliant herders in 2025, citing land disputes and tensions with local communities.

Sejusa's remarks shift attention from these land disputes to the cultural identity of the people commonly described as Balaalo.

The retired general, formerly known as Tinyefuza, served in several senior military and intelligence positions before retiring from the Uganda People's Defence Forces in 2022.