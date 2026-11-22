Bebe Cool has responded to the bottle attack at Nakivubo's Hamz Stadium

Bebe Cool has responded to the bottle attack at Nakivubo's Hamz Stadium

Bebe Cool has responded to the bottle attack at Nakivubo's Hamz Stadium, linking the incident to football rivalries and political critics following the Hamz Cup 2026 final.

Bebe Cool has broken his silence after fans pelted him with plastic bottles during his performance at Hamz Stadium in Nakivubo, Kampala, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

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The attack happened during the Hamz Cup 2026 final, which attracted football supporters and music lovers to the refurbished stadium.

Videos circulating on social media showed sections of the crowd throwing bottles towards the singer as he entertained revellers. The incident disrupted his performance, even with a heavy presence of security personnel.

In his response, Bebe Cool played down the incident, suggesting that rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal supporters contributed to the chaos.

He also took aim at supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP), some of whom had celebrated the incident on social media.

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“In case you want to know, this is what we go through to support the NRM party for good reasons,” he said

“Even when everything is politicised, I am fully committed to my party and sure one day we will all ask Allah to bring back President Museveni”

In case you want to know,this is what we go through to support the NRM party for good reasons. Even when everything is politicized Am fully committed to my party and am sure one day we will all ask Allah to bring back president M7. Long live UGANDA. https://t.co/HPOnwzX5Rl — Bebe Cool (@BebeCoolUG) November 22, 2026

Bebe Cool, a longtime supporter of President Yoweri Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), has faced similar hostility at public performances in the past.

In 2018, revellers threw bottles at him during the Swangz Avenue All-Star Concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval. The incident occurred at a time of heightened political tensions involving supporters of opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

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He faced another hostile reception during Cindy Sanyu's Boom Party concert in 2020.

The Hamz Cup final brought together Nurmak Life Team FC and Manchester United Fans Uganda, with Shs 50 million at stake for the winners and Shs 25 million for the runners-up.

Organisers also arranged a draw in which five spectators would each win a cow.

Besides Bebe Cool, the entertainment programme featured a line-up that included Eddy Kenzo, King Saha, Pallaso, Alien Skin, Fik Fameica, David Lutalo and Mesach Semakula.