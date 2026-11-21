Months after leaving Buganda Kingdom's CBS FM, veteran Ugandan broadcaster Meddie Nsereko Ssebuliba has joined London-based 75 Derby Radio to host political talk and newspaper review shows for the diaspora.

Months after his controversial departure from CBS FM, Veteran Ugandan radio presenter Meddie Nsereko Ssebuliba has resumed his broadcasting career in the United Kingdom where he joined 75 Derby Radio, an East London-based community station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nsereko, who spent nearly three decades at the Buganda Kingdom-owned broadcaster, made his first appearance on the London station, where he announced plans to introduce programmes focusing on Ugandan politics, current affairs and newspaper reviews.

The veteran journalist said he would personally host two programmes, including a weekly review of Ugandan newspapers every Friday and interviews with politicians and other prominent personalities.

"In some of the upcoming changes, we are going to start with the morning press review for Ugandan papers. We shall be doing this every Friday," Nsereko said.

"From here, we shall start hosting politicians and others. I personally will be doing both programmes."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Controversial departure from CBS

Nsereko's move to the United Kingdom followed months of uncertainty surrounding his future at CBS FM, where he had worked since 1996.

In October 2025, his prolonged absence from the station sparked speculation that management had dismissed him following disagreements over political programming.

Some reports suggested that the veteran journalist had fallen out with his superiors over the station's coverage of Uganda's political affairs, particularly during the election period.

However, CBS management dismissed the dismissal claims in a public statement issued on November 2, 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The station explained that Nsereko had formally requested and received permission to travel abroad for specialised medical treatment.

Management said he remained an employee and expressed hope that he would recover and return to his broadcasting duties.

However, the situation took another turn in December 2025 when reports emerged that Nsereko and CBS had reached a mutual understanding to end their working relationship.

The reported separation brought his nearly 30-year association with the station to an end, although the full terms of the arrangement were not publicly disclosed.

Meddie Nsereko Ssebuliba.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nsereko speaks about disagreements with Mayiga

In March 2026, fresh allegations emerged concerning the circumstances surrounding Nsereko's departure.

Bbeg Media quoted him telling associates that his exit had been influenced by disagreements with Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga.

The publication reported that Nsereko accused Mayiga of interfering in the station's operations and taking an interest in the personal affairs of presenters.

"He did not want me there. I was there to serve the Kabaka, but Mayiga saw it differently," Nsereko was quoted as telling an associate.

The report also alleged that Nsereko believed his relationships with some wealthy Kampala personalities had contributed to the disagreements.

However, Buganda's Information Minister, Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, rejected suggestions that Mayiga had forced the journalist out.

"The Katikkiro does not run CBS. The radio has a board and management team, so he cannot sack anyone," Kitooke said.

He maintained that Nsereko had requested medical leave and that the Katikkiro had no personal disagreement with him.

The competing accounts left the precise circumstances of Nsereko's departure disputed.

Nearly three decades on Ugandan radio

Nsereko joined CBS in 1996 and gradually established himself as one of the station's leading political talk show presenters.

He became particularly popular after taking a more prominent role in political programming following the departure of fellow broadcaster Mulindwa Muwonge in 2001.

Among his best-known programmes was Kiriza Oba Gana on CBS 89.2 FM, which attracted listeners interested in political debate and public affairs.

He also presented Palamenti Yaffe on Saturdays and the Sunday morning programme Alive and Kicking.

His career extended beyond radio. Before joining CBS, he had been involved in theatre through Bakayimbira Dramactors and was associated with football club SC Villa.

His association with the club earned him the nickname Jjogo, by which many listeners came to know him.

In 2025, he also established The Meddie Nsereko Show, a podcast featuring discussions with personalities from Uganda's political and social circles.

Nsereko now joins 75 Derby Radio, an online community station established in February 2018 to serve African communities in the United Kingdom, particularly Ugandans living in London.

The station, which operates under the slogan Connecting Our Community, broadcasts in English and Luganda.

Its programmes cover politics, family relationships, parenting, mental health, community affairs and entertainment.

Among its established presenters is Kassim Kayira, who hosts Come Let's Talk, a programme discussing relationships and everyday challenges facing people in the diaspora.

Baker Kiyingi, the station's programmes and marketing manager, hosts Bridging the Gap, which focuses on youth mentorship, mental health and relations between different generations.