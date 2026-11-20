Museveni announces another edition of Jazz with Jajja

President Yoweri Museveni has announced the 'Jazz with Jajja Townhall Edition' for November 29, 2026. The virtual meeting offers young Ugandans a platform to discuss employment, governance, and economic development.

President Yoweri Museveni has announced plans to hold a virtual town hall meeting with young Ugandans on November 29, 2026, as part of his ongoing Jazz with Jajja engagements.

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The meeting, dubbed Jazz with Jajja Townhall Edition, will allow the president to interact with young people on issues affecting their lives and the country's development.

In a message to Ugandans on Friday, November 20, Museveni said the meeting would fulfil a promise he made during his 82nd birthday celebrations in September.

"Fellow Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu, greetings. As I promised on my birthday, I will be interacting with the youth during the Jazz with Jajja Townhall Edition on Sunday, 29th November, at 3:00 p.m.," Museveni said.

He added that the discussion would be broadcast live on television and social media platforms.

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However, the event's promotional poster indicates that the programme will begin at 2pm, an hour earlier than the 3pm announced by the president. The correct starting time remains unclear.

The broadcast is being promoted through Museveni's social media accounts, including X, TikTok and Instagram.

The town hall follows earlier Jazz with Jajja meetings in which Museveni engaged young Ugandans on employment, entrepreneurship, governance and economic development.

On January 4, 2026, Museveni met content creators, journalists, digital entrepreneurs and social media influencers at State Lodge, Nakasero, in Kampala.

His daughter, Natasha Museveni Karugire, moderated the discussion, which covered leadership, the digital economy, regional integration and youth livelihoods.

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During the meeting, Museveni challenged young people to focus on wealth creation, production and access to markets rather than entertainment alone.

A second edition took place at his Kisozi farm in Gomba district in March, where he pledged Shs 5 billion to support Uganda's creative industry.

The president also used the meeting to encourage young people to participate in government programmes aimed at reducing poverty. Uganda Broadcasting Corporation

The planned November town hall comes after Museveni agreed in October to hold a wider youth dialogue following a proposal by Natasha Ahereza, the national secretary of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Youth League.

The proposed meeting was expected to address regional integration, environmental protection and other matters affecting young Ugandans.

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The latest engagement could provide another opportunity for young people to question the president about unemployment, business opportunities and government policies.