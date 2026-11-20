Kampala will host a special screening of the African AI Film Festival on December 12, 2026, at Acacia Mall, highlighting 47 selected films that combine artificial intelligence with African storytelling.

Kampala will host a special screening of the African AI Film Festival on December 12, 2026, giving Ugandan film lovers an opportunity to watch productions that combine artificial intelligence (AI) with African storytelling.

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The event is slated for December 12 at Nawab’s Asian Bistro on the rooftop of Acacia Mall in Kololo, Kampala, from 6pm to 9pm. Entry will be free, although participants must register in advance due to limited seating.

The screening follows the festival's inaugural edition in Hollywood, Los Angeles, scheduled for November 21, where organisers will announce winners in nine award categories.

The African AI Film Festival has selected 47 films from 523 submissions received from 45 countries across six continents.

The productions explore African history, folklore, identity, memory and imagined futures. Filmmakers have used AI tools in different stages of production, including visual creation and storytelling.

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Uganda is among the countries represented, with Blood Passages: The Return of the Crimson King, directed by Ronald Kayima, Aliguma Mugisa and Hannington Kisembo, making the official selection.

Other selected films come from Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Zimbabwe, the United States, the United Kingdom and France, among other countries.

Nigeria leads the selection with 12 films.

African AI Film Festival founder Patrick Sekyaya

The festival was founded in Los Angeles by filmmaker Patrick Sekyaya to give African filmmakers and those in the diaspora a platform to showcase their work using emerging technologies.

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Sekyaya said the festival seeks to demonstrate how AI can support filmmaking without replacing human creativity.

"These 47 films represent something historic. For the first time, we have dedicated space to celebrate African and diaspora voices who are using artificial intelligence not to replace human creativity, but to amplify it," he said.

Organisers require filmmakers to disclose the AI tools used in their productions, a measure intended to promote transparency in the use of the technology.

The festival will recognise outstanding productions through nine awards, including Best of Festival, the Cultural Resonance Award and the Audience Award, which the public will decide through voting.

A four-member jury comprising Joan Kabugu from Kenya, Amira Sayed from Egypt, T.J. Seaman from Nigeria and Pauline Nabbosa from Uganda will assess the films.

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The Kampala screening is being organised with support from Native Noise, a Kampala-based creative agency and studio serving as the festival's official Uganda media and community partner.

The agency is helping connect the festival with local filmmakers, media practitioners and other members of Uganda's creative industry.

As part of the partnership, Native Noise organised an event dubbed The Assembly: Take One, where filmmakers and other creatives discussed the growing influence of AI on film production.

The December screening will provide another opportunity for Ugandan filmmakers to explore how the technology can support storytelling and reduce some production challenges.

AI tools have increasingly attracted interest in the creative industry because of their ability to generate images, assist with editing and support other production processes. However, their use has also raised questions about originality, copyright and the future of creative jobs.

The organisers hope the Kampala event will encourage conversations about how African filmmakers can use the technology while preserving their cultural identity and creative control.

The screening is open to filmmakers, students, technology enthusiasts and members of the public interested in cinema and emerging technologies.

Those interested in attending can register through the event's official registration page⁠.