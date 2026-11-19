Uganda has suspended concerts, festivals, and political rallies in high-risk border districts to prevent the spread of Ebola from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Uganda has suspended concerts, festivals and rallies in high-risk border districts to curb the risk of Ebola spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

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The measures took effect on November 19, 2026. Organisers need written clearance from the Ministry of Health to hold any mass gathering in the affected districts until further notice. The ministry has directed police to enforce the restrictions.

Dr Diana Atwine, the Ministry of Health’s permanent secretary, said people continued to use unofficial border crossings, increasing the risk of Ebola entering Uganda. The ministry warned that people who cross illegally and anyone who helps them could face prosecution or other penalties.

Ugandans returning from the DRC must undergo a health risk assessment and either spend 21 days in quarantine or enter monitored self-isolation. Humanitarian workers need clearance from the director general of health services before crossing the border. The same clearance applies to anyone transporting a body into or out of Uganda.

The ministry has also barred day pupils from crossing between the DRC and Uganda’s 34 designated high-risk districts. Boarding pupils who may have come into contact with Ebola must spend 21 days in a designated quarantine facility before returning to school.

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At Entebbe International Airport, authorities have stepped up Ebola prevention measures for arriving and departing passengers. All air passengers must complete a passenger locator form before boarding to help health teams trace contacts. Airlines and other transport operators face sanctions if they knowingly carry unauthorised travellers or people without proper documents.

The ministry requires people to report new arrivals in high-risk districts to their local council chairpersons without delay. Hotels in those areas must check guests’ identification and keep accurate registers. Schools, health facilities, transport terminals, places of worship and other public venues must provide handwashing facilities. Radio stations in border districts must devote at least two hours a month to Ebola prevention.