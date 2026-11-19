Navigating international higher education can be daunting, but Uniplacement Consultants provides African students with free, step-by-step support. From university selection to visa guidance and post-arrival assistance, here is how the agency simplifies studying abroad.

By Nicholas Akasula

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Many students and scholars who'd wish to pursue further studies, often get stranded, at the mere thought of the rigorous processess, that come with pursuing studies abroad.

They wonder which countries or universities would offer their choice courses and sometimes even searching online might not help much.

As such, speaking to the best, trusted and legitimate study agency lessens the burden.

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Uniplacement Consultants is one such company, and speaking to them was eye opening.

They're an education consultancy, which helps African students plan and pursue higher education abroad.

Founded in Nakuru, Kenya in 2020, the company has since expanded regionally.

It entered Uganda in December 2024, when it opened an office there and James Ochele one of the directors joined the organization.

The company also launched an office in Arusha at that time, and it's other directors are founder John Kingori and Michael Kiarie.

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Uniplacement offers free, independent advice, and support throughout the study-abroad journey.

Its stated network includes more than 200 universities worldwide, and it's consultants help students understand their goals, interests, academic background, budget, timeline, and career or migration plans, and afterwards identify suitable courses and institutions.

Merits

Unknown to many, guidance is also given to school leavers, as early as senior four.

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"The parent or child may be unsure about their next steps yet have a dream to pursue overseas study. So our team provides them with career counselling, university selection and placement, explaining admission criteria and deadlines, as well as support the students with application" says Kiarie

Experience

Besides work as s company, I was impressed by the fact that the Uniplacement consultants, actually undertook overseas certification for various destinations.

That way they are experienced, and on top of that trained by university partners and the British Council.

The UK is the company’s leading destination, followed by the Republic of Ireland, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. It also supports applications to New Zealand, the United States, Canada and Australia, among other destinations. Canada has attracted many of its students, although the UK remains its principal market. Its named UK partners include Birmingham City University, noted for nursing, and University of Portsmouth; the source also mentions pathway route through Oncampus, Oxford International is another partner, working with universities in the UK.

Seamless

The organization’s broader partnerships allow it to present students with options across different countries and institutions, and the application assistance covers university admissions and required documentation, which counsellors explain that requirements and response times vary by institution and destination and can be done even if a student is out of the scope of physically office addresses of the. Company.

"There are many students from South Sudan, Botswana, South Africa, Burundi and many other countries who we helped apply for study abroad and we never physically met" adds Kiarie

Departure

After verification of documents, Visa guidance begins after the student has received confirmation of enrolment from the chosen university.

The processes differ by country, and before departure, students receive orientation on studying abroad, the practical dos and don’ts, and preparation for interviews and employment, including résumé support.

And after arrival, the agency offers post-landing assistance, which may include airport pickup, accommodation guidance, information about immigration rules, and post-study work permits, and help adjusting to a new environment.

And the beauty is that all listed services are free of charge, since the agency is paid by partner universities.