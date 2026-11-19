A revealed list of 20 asset categories belonging to late Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile has shed light on his vast estate across Uganda, which is now at the center of a tense High Court legal dispute among family members.

The late Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile left behind an extensive estate comprising prime land, rental properties, a 33-acre island, bank accounts, company shares and livestock, which have become the subject of a family inheritance dispute.

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A list of 20 categories of assets published by Bukedde TV has shed fresh light on the former governor's wealth, spread across Kampala, Kabale, Wakiso, Rubanda, Lwengo and Nakaseke districts.

The assets include properties in some of Kampala's most expensive neighbourhoods, agricultural investments, tourism facilities and financial interests in several companies.

Bukedde TV shared the graphic on X with the Luganda caption, "Bino by'ebyobugagga bya Mutebire ebitabudde famire", referring to the assets at the centre of the Mutebile family dispute.

Among the properties listed is land in Bukoto, Kampala, where residential apartments were developed, and another holding on Mabua Road in Kololo containing rental buildings.

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The list also identifies land in Bunga, Makindye Division, alongside properties in Katojo, Kijuguta, Ndorwa and Bufuka in Kabale District.

Other holdings include land along Cohen Road in Kabale, tea-growing land in Rubanda and property along Ssesse View Road in Entebbe, Wakiso District.

In Lwengo District, Mutebile's estate includes agricultural land used for banana growing and a house in Kyazanga.

The former governor also had forestry interests in Nakaseke District, near Nankweyo Central Forest Reserve.

One of the most notable assets is approximately 33 acres on Kyahugye Island in Lake Bunyonyi, including houses and tourism facilities.

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The property forms part of the late governor's investments in tourism, alongside interests associated with Lake Bunyonyi Eco Resort.

Beyond land and buildings, Bukedde TV's list identifies a Mercedes-Benz vehicle, a tractor, a boat and 85 Friesian cattle.

The estate also includes pension and retirement benefits from the Bank of Uganda, where Mutebile served as governor for more than two decades.

His banking interests include accounts held at Bank of Baroda, Stanbic Bank, Tropical Bank, Barclays Bank, Orient Bank and dfcu Bank.

The list further identifies shares in Garuga Properties Limited, Bio Dairy Company Limited, Lake Bunyonyi Eco Resort Limited and Incafex Company Limited.

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However, the published list does not establish the total value of the estate or the balances held in the bank accounts.

Estate records examined by CEO East Africa also show that some properties and investments were awaiting verification, registration or valuation. The records do not provide enough information to determine Mutebile's total wealth.

The disclosures come amid a legal dispute over the administration of the former governor's estate.

Duncan Tumusiime Mutebile, who claims to be the deceased's son, has challenged the management of the property by Mutebile's widow, Betty Tumusiime Mutebile, and co-administrator David Kyomukama Mutebile.

In a case before the High Court's Family Division in Kampala, Duncan accuses the administrators of concealing some assets, transferring properties without proper authorisation and failing to account for the estate.

He wants the court to revoke their letters of administration and order a fresh accounting of the deceased's wealth.

The administrators have denied the accusations. They also dispute Duncan's claim that he is Mutebile's biological son and question his legal entitlement to inherit the property.

The dispute has also raised questions about changes in ownership records for some properties.

Court documents indicate that the Kololo property on Mabua Road was transferred from the names of the estate administrators into Betty's name. However, the available records do not establish that the transfer was unlawful.

The records also show differences in the number of Friesian cattle listed in successive inventories, with 85 animals recorded in December 2023 and 60 in May 2026.

The reason for the difference remains unclear, and the figures alone do not establish wrongdoing.

On October 27, 2026, the High Court issued interim orders stopping the administrators from selling, transferring, leasing, mortgaging or otherwise dealing with estate property while the dispute remains before court.

The orders also restricted transactions involving funds held in a Bank of Baroda account associated with the deceased.

Mutebile died on January 23, 2022, aged 72, after serving as Bank of Uganda governor since 2001.

During his tenure, he played a central role in Uganda's monetary policy, banking regulation and economic management.

His death left behind substantial private investments whose ownership, management and distribution are now being contested.