The government has promised action against police officers who abuse their authority, while lawmakers continue demanding accountability and support for Kizito's family.

The government has promised action against police officers who abuse their authority, while lawmakers continue demanding accountability and support for Kizito's family.

Ugandan MPs are demanding formal guidelines for national cleaning exercises after police constable Allan Ogwal fatally shot boda-boda rider Ronald Kizito. Lawmakers are calling for accountability and protection against excessive force.

Ugandan MPs have demanded clear national cleaning day guidelines following the fatal police shooting of boda-boda rider Ronald Kizito on August 29, 2026.

Internal affairs minister Ephraim Kamuntu confirmed the arrest of police Constable Allan Ogwal as investigations into Kizito's death continue.MPs Hassan Kirumira, Denes Sekabira and Richard Senteza have raised concerns about excessive force and the lack of clear enforcement procedures during national cleaning exercises.

The government has promised action against police officers who abuse their authority, while lawmakers continue demanding accountability and support for Kizito's family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Members of Parliament have demanded clear rules for Uganda's national cleaning exercise following the fatal shooting of a boda-boda rider by a police officer during an enforcement operation.

The lawmakers want the government to publish guidelines explaining how the exercise should operate and what security officers can do when enforcing it.

The demands follow the death of Ronald Kizito, who was shot during a national cleaning exercise on August 29, 2026.

Katikamu County South MP Hassan Kirumira raised the matter in Parliament, arguing that the absence of clear regulations had exposed Ugandans to harassment and abuse by security officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kirumira said the government should formally publish the rules to help citizens understand their responsibilities during the exercise.

"Gazetting the requirements on the general cleaning day will help people know what is supposed to be done, and the dos and don'ts. Right now, the country is not aware of how things are supposed to run," Kirumira noted.

He also asked the government to support Kizito's family, reminding Parliament that the prime minister had promised to reach out to the bereaved relatives.

Responding to the concerns on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, internal affairs minister Ephraim Kamuntu confirmed that police had arrested Constable Allan Ogwal over the shooting.

Kamuntu said investigators had examined the scene, recorded witness statements and recovered the firearm used in the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police also submitted the weapon for forensic examination to establish the circumstances surrounding Kizito's death.

"The preliminary Police report records that the deceased sustained a gunshot wound to the back. It also records a preliminary account that the officer fired two warning shots and that a third round discharged as he fell," Kamuntu said.

"The circumstances of the discharge and the lawfulness of the use of force remain matters for determination upon review of evidence," he added.

The minister said investigations were continuing and pledged to follow up with police until the case reaches its conclusion.

However, Katikamu County North MP Denes Sekabira challenged the government to go beyond arresting individual officers and address the wider problem of excessive force during security operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sekabira, who also serves as shadow minister for Internal Affairs, demanded accountability for security personnel accused of injuring or killing civilians while enforcing government directives.

"The Minister has confirmed that the officer involved was arrested and interrogated. However, arresting an officer is not the same as establishing accountability. I want to ask the Minister to compile a report of the so many Ugandans that have suffered irreparable damage during enforcement of orders by security agencies," Sekabira said.

He argued that the government should document cases involving civilians who have suffered harm during security operations and establish whether officers acted within the law.

Lugazi Municipality MP Richard Senteza also questioned the methods used to enforce the national cleaning exercise.

Senteza cited incidents in Geregere Safi village, Lugazi sub-county, where he said security personnel had used force while implementing the exercise.

He called for a clear government policy that would encourage public participation without exposing residents to intimidation or violence.

The complaints have raised concerns about the powers of security officers during national cleaning exercises and the measures available to protect civilians from excessive force.

Kamuntu assured Parliament that police officers found guilty of abusing their authority would face punishment under the law.