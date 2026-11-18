Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Samia Suluhu Hassan will visit Mpigi district to commission the Double Q vehicle assembly plant.

Presidents Yoweri Museveni and Samia Suluhu Hassan will visit Mpigi district to commission the Double Q vehicle assembly plant.

Police have issued a traffic advisory warning motorists of expected delays on the Kampala-Masaka highway as President Yoweri Museveni and President Samia Suluhu Hassan travel to Mpigi to commission a new vehicle assembly plant.

Police have warned motorists to expect traffic delays along the Kampala-Masaka highway on Thursday, November 19, 2026, as President Yoweri Museveni and his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, travel to Mpigi district to commission a vehicle assembly plant.

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The two leaders are expected to officiate at the opening of the Double Q Automotive Assembly Plant in Nakirebe, Kiringente sub-county, as part of Hassan's two-day state visit to Uganda. ChimpReports+1

In a traffic advisory issued on Wednesday, November 18, police said officers would temporarily restrict vehicle movement along sections of the highway to allow the presidential motorcades to pass.

Traffic Police spokesperson SP Michael Kananura said officers would use a controlled holding and release system, under which motorists would stop at designated points before receiving permission to proceed.

The arrangement is expected to cause congestion and delays along one of Uganda's busiest highways, which connects Kampala to Masaka and other parts of southwestern Uganda.

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"Traffic along the highway will be regulated through a controlled holding and release system at intervals to facilitate the movement of the presidential motorcade," Kananura said.

Police have urged motorists, including passenger transport operators and commercial drivers, to plan their journeys and allow extra travel time.

Kananura also advised road users to follow instructions from traffic officers deployed along the route and remain patient during the interruptions.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your cooperation," he said.

Police did not specify the exact times when traffic would be interrupted or how long the restrictions would last. The advisory also did not announce any alternative routes.

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The planned commissioning comes as Uganda seeks to expand its vehicle assembly industry and reduce dependence on imported finished vehicles.

The Double Q plant in Nakirebe assembles Sinotruk trucks. Earlier this month, Works and Transport minister Fred Byamukama inspected the facility as the government considered measures to support locally manufactured and assembled products. NTV Uganda

Uganda has also invested in vehicle manufacturing through Kiira Motors Corporation, which operates a vehicle production plant in Jinja.

Hassan's visit follows renewed discussions between Uganda and Tanzania on economic cooperation, including transport infrastructure, trade and regional energy projects.

The two countries are working together on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which will transport Uganda's crude oil from Hoima to Tanzania's Tanga port.

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