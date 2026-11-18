National Drug Authority PR manager Abiaz Rwamwiri has been remanded by Kampala's Anti-Corruption court over allegations of falsely accounting for Shs 296 million and obstructing an Inspectorate of Government probe. He denies all charges and awaits a bail hearing.

The National Drug Authority (NDA) public relations manager, Abiaz Rwamwiri, has been remanded to prison after appearing before the Anti-Corruption court in Kampala over allegations of falsely accounting for Shs 296 million meant for media and community outreach activities.

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Rwamwiri, 41, appeared before Grade One magistrate Paul Mujuni on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, and denied two charges of false accounting and obstructing an investigation by the Inspectorate of Government (IG).

Prosecutors accuse him of submitting false financial records involving Shs 296.075 million out of Shs 324.56 million placed under his management for public relations activities at the drug regulatory agency.

According to the charge sheet, the alleged offences took place between July 2023 and March 2026, when Rwamwiri oversaw funds allocated to media relations and community engagement programmes.

The prosecution alleges that he knowingly presented false expenditure records to the secretary of the National Drug Authority to account for the money.

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The charge of false accounting falls under Section 22 of the Anti-Corruption Act, which provides for the prosecution of public officers accused of knowingly falsifying financial records.

Rwamwiri also faces a separate charge of interfering with an investigation into the management of public funds at the authority.

Prosecutors allege that between February and April 2026, he attempted to influence witnesses to provide misleading information to Inspectorate of Government investigators examining the expenditure.

The alleged interference occurred in Kampala during investigations registered under case file HQT/CO/161/2026.

Investigators accuse him of attempting to obstruct their work without lawful justification. The charge falls under Section 34(g) of the Inspectorate of Government Act.

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The case was brought by the Inspectorate of Government, which investigates corruption, abuse of office and the misuse of public resources in government institutions.

Rwamwiri was remanded until November 19, 2026, when the court is expected to consider his application for bail.

The charges place the management of public relations funds at the NDA under scrutiny, particularly the accountability procedures used to track spending on media activities and community programmes.

The NDA regulates medicines and other healthcare products in Uganda. Its work includes inspecting drug outlets, fighting the sale of counterfeit medicines and enforcing standards for pharmaceutical products.

As the authority's public relations manager, Rwamwiri has served as one of its main spokespersons, regularly addressing journalists about enforcement operations, illegal drug outlets and the theft of government medicines.

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He has also represented the agency during public awareness campaigns aimed at protecting Ugandans from unsafe medicines and unlicensed drug dealers.

The allegations against him come as government accountability agencies continue to investigate the handling of public resources across state institutions.

The Inspectorate of Government has powers to investigate suspected corruption and prosecute public officials accused of offences involving public funds.