Ugandan opposition activist Sam Mugumya has appeared before the General Court Martial in Kampala, facing treason charges 14 months after his disappearance. Mugumya, looking frail, was remanded to Murchison Bay Prison.

Ugandan opposition activist Sam Mugumya has surfaced in military court more than a year after his disappearance.

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He faces charges of treason and plotting to overthrow President Yoweri Museveni's government.

Mugumya appeared before the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala, alongside other suspects, including two soldiers attached to the Presidential Guard.

The soldiers were identified as Lance Corporal Gift Mukundane and Lance Corporal Isaac Ochan.

Mugumya was subsequently remanded to Murchison Bay Prison, while the two soldiers were sent to the military prison in Makindye.

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His appearance marks a major development in a case that has raised questions about his whereabouts, detention and treatment while in custody.

It was also a bitter-sweet moment for some of his friends and colleagues, seeing Mugumba for the first time since his disappearance.

Former Kampala Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura expressed dismay at his current frail condition but said she was relieved that he finally appeared in a court of law

“He couldn’t stand like his co-accused!” she said.

“Since he was charged in the court martial, the journey is still long but we can only Thank God that we at least now know where he is”

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Sam Mugumya appeared alongside Lance Corporal Gift Mukundane and Lance Corporal Isaac Ochan before the army court

Mugumya, a longtime opposition activist and former aide to Dr Kizza Besigye, has previously been at the centre of allegations of enforced disappearance and torture.

According to accounts from his family and lawyers, armed men in civilian clothes seized him while he was having breakfast at NIM Hotel in Nyamitanga, Mbarara City.

His disappearance prompted his relatives and political associates to accuse security agencies of holding him in secret detention.

His lawyers subsequently petitioned the High Court, seeking orders compelling the government and military authorities to produce him.

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On September 5, 2025, the High Court ordered the authorities to produce Mugumya or explain the legal basis for his detention.

However, the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) denied holding him.

In an affidavit filed on September 12, Lt Col Edgar Musasizi, the director of civil affairs in the Ministry of Defence, said the military had searched its detention records and found no evidence that Mugumya was in its custody.

The affidavit was submitted on behalf of Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the Directorate of Defence Intelligence and Security.

His mother, Ednansi Katungwesi, also joined activists in petitioning the Uganda Human Rights Commission to investigate his disappearance and secure his release.

Concerns about Mugumya's safety intensified in July 2026 after a video circulated online showing a man believed to be the opposition activist struggling to walk.

The man appeared physically weak and relied on walking aids, raising fears that Mugumya had suffered serious injuries while in detention.

In September, a man identifying himself as UPDF intelligence officer Lt Herbert Mabonga Matanda publicly alleged that Mugumya had suffered severe torture in military detention.

His allegations added to growing pressure on the authorities to explain Mugumya's condition and whereabouts. The claims have not been independently established.

The controversy deepened in October when Gen Muhoozi publicly claimed to be holding Mugumya and threatened to execute him.

His remarks triggered condemnation from opposition politicians, lawyers and human rights advocates, who demanded Mugumya's immediate production before a competent court.

Mugumya's disappearance was not his first prolonged period in detention.

In October 2014, Congolese authorities arrested him in the Democratic Republic of Congo over allegations of illegal entry and involvement in activities aimed at overthrowing the Ugandan government.

He subsequently spent eight years in Ndolo Military Prison before his release in October 2022.

During that period, his supporters repeatedly appealed for his freedom, arguing that he had been detained for years without a trial.