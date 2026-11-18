State Minister for Privatisation and Investment Hajjat Aminah Mukalazi received Aliko Dangote at Entebbe International Airport

State Minister for Privatisation and Investment Hajjat Aminah Mukalazi received Aliko Dangote at Entebbe International Airport

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has arrived in Entebbe for high-level investment talks with President Yoweri Museveni. Uganda is pitching major partnerships, including a proposed 60,000 barrels-per-day oil refinery in Hoima.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has arrived in Uganda for investment talks, days after government officials invited his conglomerate to help develop an oil refinery, fertiliser plants and salt production.

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State Minister for Privatisation and Investment Hajjat Aminah Mukalazi received him at Entebbe International Airport on November 17. ChimpReports reported that he subsequently met President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe.

The visit follows a Ugandan delegation’s tour of Dangote’s refinery and fertiliser facilities in Lekki, Lagos, on November 14.

Mukalazi and Energy and Mineral Development Minister Dr Monica Musenero presented the investment proposals. The State House Local Content Unit said their discussions covered industrial expansion, technology transfer and investment partnerships.

At the centre of Uganda’s pitch is a proposed refinery in the Hoima area, designed to process 60,000 barrels of crude oil daily.

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State Minister for Privatisation and Investment Hajjat Aminah Mukalazi received Aliko Dangote at Entebbe International Airport

According to a Dangote Group statement, Mukalazi invited the company to take a leading role, drawing on its experience in financing, building and operating large industrial facilities. However, she acknowledged that Uganda’s estimates still required technical assessment by Dangote’s team.

The proposal also includes fertiliser blending, phosphate processing and salt manufacturing. Officials suggested that these investments could share infrastructure, transport and distribution networks.

“Our crude, our phosphate, our salt are waiting to be turned into fuel, fertilisers and chemicals here in Africa and in Uganda by Africans,” Mukalazi said in the company statement.

The government hopes that the proposed investments will create jobs, develop technical skills and give local businesses opportunities to supply goods and services.

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Mukalazi pledged government support to address investment obstacles, while Musenero highlighted the difficulty Uganda has faced in turning its mineral resources into finished fertilisers.