The government has secured about 130 kilometres of continuous land between Malaba and Mayuge.

The government has secured about 130 kilometres of continuous land between Malaba and Mayuge.

Uganda has secured 130km of continuous land for the Malaba–Kampala SGR project, but more than 5,200 affected residents are still owed Shs472.45 billion in compensation. Preparatory work by Turkish contractor Yapi Merkezi is complete, but full construction awaits final funding.

More than 5,200 people affected by the planned Malaba–Kampala Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) are still waiting for compensation, even as the government secures land for construction to begin in eastern Uganda.

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State Minister for Works and Transport Fred Byamukama told Parliament on November 17, 2026, that the government had paid Shs373.07 billion to 7,721 people. It still owes Shs472.45 billion to 5,225 people. The minister gave no date for the remaining payments.

The government has acquired 2,108 of the 3,536 acres it needs for the 272-kilometre railway. Land acquisition is furthest along between Malaba and Mayuge, where the government has secured about 98 per cent of the corridor. That gives the contractor about 130 kilometres of continuous land on which to start work once the government authorises full construction.

Turkish contractor Yapı Merkezi finished preparatory work in October 2026 under a €75 million deal worth about Shs341.63 billion. The work began on May 14, 2025, and included surveys, ground tests and the purchase of machinery. Full construction still depends on the government securing financing and issuing a formal notice to proceed.

The railway is expected to link Uganda to Kenya’s rail network and the Port of Mombasa, giving Ugandan traders better access to regional and overseas markets.

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Shadow Minister for Works and Transport Asinansi Nyakato said delays in paying compensation had driven up the project’s cost. She also asked how the government planned to deal with climate risks. Byamukama said the project had set aside Shs11 billion for environmental protection and could increase the allocation if needed.