Speaker Jacob Oboth and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa met President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe on November 17, 2026.

Speaker Jacob Oboth and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa met President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe on November 17, 2026.

Oboth and Tayebwa Brief Museveni on 12th Parliament's Oversight and Legislative Progress

Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa met President Yoweri Museveni at Entebbe to discuss the 12th Parliament's legislative progress. Oboth reiterated Parliament's commitment to holding government agencies accountable while supporting Uganda's economic goals.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Marksons Oboth has pledged to hold government institutions accountable even as Parliament strengthens its working relationship with President Yoweri Museveni's administration.

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Oboth made the commitment after meeting Museveni at Entebbe alongside Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa on November 17, 2026.

In a statement posted on X, Oboth said the meeting covered several matters concerning the 12th Parliament, including its legislative progress and oversight responsibilities.

"We discussed several issues concerning the 12th Parliament and briefed him on our legislative progress so far, including our commitment to robust oversight, accountability and a people-centred House," Oboth said.

The talks come nearly six months after Oboth and Tayebwa were elected to lead the 12th Parliament on May 25, 2026. Oboth, a former minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, secured 441 votes to become Speaker, while Tayebwa retained the deputy speakership with 457 votes.

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Their leadership places them at the centre of Parliament's responsibility to scrutinise government expenditure, examine public policies and demand accountability from ministries and agencies.

Oboth said Parliament would continue cooperating with other arms of government without abandoning its oversight role.

"The 12th Parliament remains committed to working closely with all arms of government, while also holding them accountable for effective service delivery," he said.

He added that the cooperation would support the government's Tenfold Growth Agenda, which seeks to accelerate Uganda's economic transformation.

The meeting also follows calls by Tayebwa for parliamentary committees to conduct field visits and assess how government programmes serve citizens. In October, Tayebwa urged committee chairpersons to strengthen oversight and bring Parliament closer to the public.

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