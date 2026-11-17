Kampala nightlife experienced a unique twist as The Bar Symphony returned for its second edition at Kingdom Kampala. Led by Josh SB, a 12-member orchestra transformed popular hits and classical themes into an unforgettable social spectacle.

Kampala revellers were treated to a different nightlife experience as The Bar Symphony returned for its second edition at Kingdom Kampala on November 15, 2026.

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The event brought together classical music and popular hits, with a 12-member orchestra performing under the direction of music producer, DJ and arranger Joshua Waiswa, better known as Josh SB.

Supported by The Singleton and WhiteCap Lager, the show gave familiar songs a new sound through live orchestral performances. The organisers sought to bring classical music closer to audiences who rarely encounter it outside concert halls.

The orchestra performed music ranging from the James Bond theme to popular dancehall hits. String instruments, percussion and other orchestral sounds replaced the usual nightclub beats.

The evening also featured performances by Julius Sese and Esther Ariho, popularly known as Essie, while Steve Keys entertained guests during the break.

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The performances attracted Kampala's entertainment lovers, who gathered to experience a blend of classical music and modern entertainment.

WhiteCap brand manager Simon Lapyem said the company supported the event because it offered audiences a chance to enjoy music in a different setting.

"WhiteCap is proud to be part of experiences that bring people together and create memorable moments. The Bar Symphony offered something different from the usual entertainment format, combining musical creativity with the energy of a social setting," Lapyem said.

He added that the event gave audiences an opportunity to appreciate musical creativity while enjoying a social gathering.

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Raymond Karama, brand manager for The Singleton, said the partnership supported efforts to introduce audiences to new forms of entertainment.

"The Bar Symphony is an exciting expression of what happens when creativity meets craftsmanship. At The Singleton, we believe some of the most memorable experiences come from discovering familiar things in new ways," Karama said.

The Bar Symphony builds on Josh SB's work of turning popular songs into orchestral compositions. His approach combines instruments commonly used in classical music with songs familiar to younger audiences.

The concept made its Kampala debut at 1420 in Bugolobi during World Music Day in June 2026.

It later featured at the Speedball fashion showcase before expanding to Nairobi, Kenya, where organisers staged an edition at The Alloy in Sarit Centre.

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Its return to Kingdom Kampala marked another step in the growth of the concept, which seeks to offer an alternative to conventional nightclub performances.

Unlike events dominated by DJs or live bands performing cover songs, The Bar Symphony places an orchestra at the centre of the entertainment.