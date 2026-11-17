Nyege Nyege Festival has unveiled the complete programme for its 11th edition at Kalagala Falls, featuring over 200 artistes across seven stages. With a unique Wakaliwood live film set theme and new stages, the four-day event kicks off November 19.

Nyege Nyege Festival has unveiled the full programme for its 11th edition, with more than 200 artistes set to perform across seven stages at Adrift, Kalagala Falls, from November 19 to November 22, 2026.

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The festival, which opens in three days, will this year take on a Wakaliwood theme, with parts of the grounds transformed into a live film set.

Organisers say scenes from a new Wakaliwood film will be shot during the four-day event, giving performers and festivalgoers a chance to become part of the action.

This year’s edition also introduces a new community stage, The Village, as well as two new festival areas, Muk Arena and Adrift River Club.

The Village will operate inside a 12-metre timber dome and host yoga, somatic healing, reggae and dub sessions, talks, workshops, poetry, live music, karaoke and drum circles.

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Its programme will also include a youth initiative for 30 participants from the PACER programme, with sessions focused on creativity, wellbeing and leadership.

The festival will officially open on November 19 at 6pm with a Kadodi ceremony by the X.A.A Kadodi Imbalu Heritage Troupe at the Sunrise Stage.

The Sunrise Stage will then host a mix of live performances and DJ sets, including Lady Hash, Rafush, Modrums, Maganda Shakul, Nakibembe, Arsenal Mikebe, Seny D and others.

The Hakuna Kulala stage will again run from dusk until sunrise, with performers including Kampire, Kikelomo, Catu Diosis, Juba, Bushali, DJ Travella, DJ Diaki, Tash LC and Ecko Bazz.

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Dark Star will serve as the festival’s main night-time club stage and will also host the return of Boiler Room to Nyege Nyege.

Its line-up includes MC Yallah, Afrorack, Jay Mitta, Ssuna Ben, Authentically Plastic, Nsasi, DJ Patwa and others.

The SO UG Stage, powered by Uganda Waragi, will focus on contemporary Ugandan music and popular culture.

King Saha, Jackie Chandiru, Sheilah Gashumba, Etania, Azeezah, Shakib Cham, The Mith, Selecta Jeff and Zonke Africa are among those expected to appear.

Muk Arena will host the newly introduced Piano Parade, curated by Linus, with a focus on Kampala’s younger generation of DJs, producers and club crews.

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Adrift River Club will also make its festival debut as the home of the Explore Uganda experience.

The riverside area will feature resident selectors DJ Lavet, Yemi, DJ Galix and Zonke, alongside other performers.

Ahead of the main festival, Nyege Nyege will also host the second African Electronic Music Conference on November 18 and 19.

More than 20 collectives and organisations from Africa and the diaspora are expected to take part.

They include The Weird Cult and Oroko from Ghana, Djaouli from Côte d’Ivoire, Unmute Triple A from Rwanda, Singeli Movement from Tanzania and several Ugandan collectives.

The conference will focus on building stronger links between Africa’s independent electronic music communities.

Sessions will cover subjects such as music ecosystems, venues, radio, artificial intelligence, sonic identity and the Nyege Nyege model.

Participants are also expected to draft the “Kalagala Principles”, a shared code for organising parties, and sign the first African Electronic Music Conference manifesto.

“Last year was about meeting each other. This year is about building something together: a manifesto, a shared code for our parties, and a network that keeps working long after the festival,” AEMC head Charlotte Amuge said.

Festival organisers say camping facilities have also been expanded this year.

About 1,000 people will be able to stay on site, with options ranging from personal tent pitches to luxury river-view dome tents.

The festival grounds have also been redesigned, with changes to entrances, parking and movement around the venue.

Adrift remains a plastic-free venue, and vendors will not use plastic straws, plates or bottles.

Away from the stages, visitors will also be able to book adventure activities on and around the River Nile.

The festival is working with Explore Uganda and the Uganda Tourism Board to offer tourism packages for both international and local visitors.

A special Africa Cup of Nations experience will also be included in the programme.

Tickets and camping packages remain available through Nyege Nyege’s official platforms and MTN MoMo, while SafeBoda will serve as the official transport partner.

Nyege Nyege was founded in Kampala in 2015 and has grown into one of Africa’s best-known alternative music and cultural festivals.