Mwenda on why Muhoozi does not believe in rule of law

Journalist Andrew Mwenda has sparked debate online by explaining why Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba chooses to bypass due process to tackle entrenched corruption and impunity in Uganda.

Journalist Andrew Mwenda sparked outrage online, stating that the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba deliberately presents himself as a leader willing to disregard established procedures because he believes Uganda’s laws and institutions have been manipulated to protect corruption and impunity.

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Mwenda argued on a podcast that Muhoozi’s approach is based on the belief that some of Uganda’s problems have become too entrenched to be corrected while strictly following every government procedure.

“MK is trying to demonstrate to Ugandans that so many things that have bedevilled Uganda; so many things have gone wrong and in correcting them, no one can follow due process or what we call the rule of law,” Mwenda said.

“You cannot cross every T and dot every I and correct the huge distortions that have happened in our country.”

According to Mwenda, Muhoozi wants to signal that officials who exploit legal procedures to avoid accountability should not expect those same processes to protect them.

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“So, he needs to take a series of actions to demonstrate that ‘if you think the law protects your impunity, I am going to show that I can use impunity to sort out your impunity’,” he said.

Mwenda pointed to Uganda’s public procurement and accountability systems, which have several layers of oversight.

He cited procurement committees, evaluation teams, contracts committees, the Inspectorate of Government, Parliament, police investigators, anti-corruption agencies, the media and social media.

Mwenda argued that despite those controls, corruption remains a major problem.

“There are so many layers and layers of control, each of which is part and parcel of fuelling this corruption,” he said.

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In his interpretation, Muhoozi believes some officials have learnt how to use those procedures to hide wrongdoing rather than prevent it.

“So Muhoozi says if you think that you are very smart and use the law and its attendant procedures to hide your criminality and circumvent accountability, I will demonstrate to you that I can break those laws and hold you accountable,” Mwenda said.

He added that Muhoozi wants Ugandans to understand his leadership style before he makes any future move for the presidency.

“People must know that this is who I am and that long before I become president, there must be a clear signal of what we want done,” he said.

Muhoozi currently serves as Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces and chairs the Patriotic League of Uganda. His supporters have been mobilising endorsements for a possible presidential bid in 2031, although Uganda’s Constitution requires the armed forces to remain non-partisan and military law restricts serving officers from participating in elective politics.

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Mwenda also offered an unusual defence of President Museveni, arguing that some failures attributed to arbitrary government are instead caused by strict adherence to procedures that can themselves be manipulated.

“The problem is that many Ugandans who are frustrated with Museveni do not see that Museveni’s failures do not emanate from arbitrary rule; they emanate from his actual respect for government rules and procedures,” Mwenda said.

He argued that in a poor country, institutions and regulations can be captured by people seeking to protect their interests.

“You can have a fully fledged democratic process producing an undemocratic outcome which is socially harmful to the country,” he said.

Mwenda said Muhoozi’s apparent answer is to confront such abuse with a more direct form of leadership.

“MK says I am going to set the tone of leadership by telling you that those things you have been hiding behind to abuse public office and disregard the law; I will do exactly that and catch up with you,” he said.

The comments come as Muhoozi has taken an increasingly aggressive public stance against alleged corruption and criminality, particularly within the military.

In recent months, several serving and retired senior military officers have been detained following orders linked to the army chief, according to reports.