Uganda Police have appointed ACP Suzan Kasingye as Head of Strategic Communications to coordinate long-term public communication.

Uganda Police have appointed ACP Suzan Kasingye as Head of Strategic Communications to coordinate long-term public communication.

The Uganda Police Force has appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Suzan Kasingye to lead strategic communications, aiming to proactively build public trust through planned long-term messaging rather than just responding to daily incidents.

The Uganda Police Force has appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Suzan Kasingye to head strategic communications as it seeks to build public trust through better service and a planned approach to public information.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said the force wants to move beyond responding to incidents and criticism. It plans to explain its work, share safety advice, acknowledge failures and report corrective action.

“We must demonstrate who we are through our conduct, our service and our communication, every day and at every station,” Rusoke said.

The Inspector General of Police appointed Kasingye to lead the planning and coordination of long-term communication programmes. Her office will develop campaigns, support communication training and assess whether police messages reach and serve their intended audiences.

Rusoke linked the changes to the speed at which footage of police encounters spreads online. A recording made on a phone can reach a large audience before police issue an explanation.

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He said officers must provide accurate information promptly and uphold the standards the public expects.

The appointment also draws a distinction between strategic communications and the police spokesperson’s office.

Rusoke said his office will retain responsibility for official briefings, media enquiries, operational updates and responses to emerging events. Kasingye’s office will focus on longer-term communication plans.

“The Office of the Police Spokesperson speaks for the Force today, while Strategic Communications plans how the Force communicates tomorrow,” he said.

The two offices will coordinate their work to keep police communication consistent and improve preparedness.

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Rusoke stressed that publicity alone cannot secure public confidence. Police must also improve the service people receive.

“Public trust cannot rest on publicity alone; it must be earned through the quality of our service,” he said.