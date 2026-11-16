Ticket prices for Joshua Baraka’s B’rakaland concert on November 28 at Lugogo Hockey Grounds have increased to Shs100,000 for ordinary entry and Shs200,000 for VIP. The event features regional star acts including Bien, Kivumbi King, and Naava Grey.

Fans planning to attend Joshua Baraka’s B’rakaland concert on November 28 at Lugogo Hockey Grounds will now pay Shs100,000 for ordinary tickets, up from Shs75,000.

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VIP tickets have risen from Shs150,000 to Shs200,000. The revised prices mean an ordinary ticket costs Shs25,000 more, while VIP entry has increased by Shs50,000.

Groups can buy the Squad of Four General package at Shs360,000. This works out at Shs90,000 per person, saving each fan Shs10,000 compared with buying an individual ordinary ticket. Tables cost Shs2 million.

The show follows the November 12 release of Baraka’s seven-track EP, Recess II. The project features Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi, Kenyan duo Watendawili and producer Axon.

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The release expands his concert repertoire with songs such as YoYo, Home, Commando, BeBe and What Do I Know. His earlier catalogue includes Nana, Dive In, This Time, Wrong Places, Dreams, Morocco and Dalilah.

Kenyan singer Bien will join the concert, alongside Rwanda’s Kivumbi King and Mike Kayihura. Uganda’s Naava Grey, Elijah Kitaka, Jenesis Kimera, Expect Xhavi and Echoled also feature on the line-up.

The regional acts will share the stage with Baraka as he builds an audience beyond Uganda through his music and collaborations.

Johnnie Walker supports the concert through its partnership with Baraka, whom it named Uganda’s Icon Walker under the Keep Walking campaign. Other partners include Coca-Cola, Uganda Tourism Board and Visa.