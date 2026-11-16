Hip-hop icon The Mith took Kampala on a first-class journey at the So UG Experience at Kati Kati. Powered by Uganda Waragi, the aviation-themed concert featured star-studded performances celebrating local culture and music history.

Kampala's spirits soared sky high this past weekend as hip-hop heavyweight The Mith hosted the So UG Experience at Kati Kati in a top-notch celebration of homegrown music, culture powered by Uganda Waragi.

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Boarding began under flashing cameras as guests walked through an airport-style jet bridge into a departure lounge lined with local fashion stands and photo booths. Uganda Waragi kept spirits high from takeoff, welcoming revellers with signature cocktails inspired by The Mith’s favorite local flavors, while hostesses served bites alongside business class VIP bottle service.

Speaking on behalf of Uganda Waragi, Roy Tumwizere, Senior Brand Manager for Mainstream Spirits toasted to Mr So UG’s moment saying,

"We believe there is nothing more powerful than owning your story and honouring our roots. It’s a beautiful night to join the Mith on a first-class flight celebrating Ugandaness and everything from the golden era of hip-hop to the dynamic new sound pushing UG music forward. As the Spirit of Uganda, we are proud to stand behind such icons who bring people together while elevating our artistry."

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Following dynamic range of performances from supporting acts, the venue plunged into darkness before spotlights snapped onto a microphone stand draped in the Ugandan flag. Captain Mith stepped out in full aviation attire, delivering a playful pre-flight safety briefing.

Mr So UG eased into his setlist with Amen, a spiritual toast to the day, as Aka Dope and party people delivered backup vocals. The deeply personal Conversations followed, with Mith rapping and speaking on the shared Ugandan experience of finding the joy to celebrate life even through our turbulent times.

The band fired things up with Go Hard, before switching to Stylo that samples the 1968 Kadongo Kamu classic, Nawuliranga as the versatile verse-master rapped off the traditional beat with his modern flow. Salaawo with fast-rising vocalist Mike Mungu kept the cabin-like venue lively, while Don't Worry had revellers breaking into traditional Bakisimba dance.

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The crowd gave everything when it came to the Nothing remix with Elijah Kitaka and kept the energy through the powerhouse vocals from Lilian Mbabazi followed by Winnie Nwagi's Amaaso remix with Feffe Busi. The Mith’s renewed version of the classic Sikulimba with Navio and Flex D'Paper paid tribute to the late Afrigo legend Moses Matovu also had the whole crowd shuffling their feet along soulfully from side to side.