Coca-Cola takes Essawa Yonna Kisoboka campaign to Gulu University

Coca-Cola brought its Essawa Yonna Kisoboka campaign to Gulu University, uniting students across northern Uganda for an unforgettable night of music, gaming, and digital content creation challenges.

Coca-Cola has taken its Essawa Yonna Kisoboka campaign to Gulu University, bringing together students from across northern Uganda for a night of music, games, content creation and entertainment.

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The campus activation drew students from Gulu University, Gulu School of Clinical Officers, Gulu Medical School and Gulu Nursing Institute, as well as members of the wider Gulu community.

Organisers said the event was designed to give young people a platform to connect, showcase their creativity and enjoy shared experiences.

Essawa Yonna Kisoboka campaign at Gulu University

The build-up started before the event, with Coca-Cola student ambassadors mobilising their peers through WhatsApp, TikTok and physical engagements around campus.

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At the venue, students took part in PlayStation competitions, interactive challenges and other activities, while others won branded merchandise and instant rewards from Coca-Cola purchases.

Essawa Yonna Kisoboka campaign at Gulu University

Music formed a major part of the night.

Northern Uganda artistes Eezzy and Eddy Wizzy performed alongside Spice Diana, while campus entertainers MC Blacky and Salanda also took to the stage.

The event also featured a Coca-Cola content creation competition, encouraging students to produce videos around the brand and share them on social media for a chance to win cash prizes.

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For some students, the competition became an opportunity to see how everyday campus experiences could be turned into engaging digital content.

Essawa Yonna Kisoboka campaign at Gulu University

Kayeny Pamung Patience described the experience as more of a festival than an ordinary campus event.

She said filming the activities made her realise that everyday moments in Gulu were worth documenting and sharing.

Other students also welcomed the chance to meet new people, create memories and showcase their talents.

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Ameda Brian said the event showed that Gulu already has the audience, talent and energy needed to host major youth experiences.

Essawa Yonna Kisoboka campaign at Gulu University

The Essawa Yonna Kisoboka campaign has been built around the idea of making everyday moments more exciting and giving young people opportunities to participate rather than simply watch.

In Gulu, that meant combining music, gaming, social media, student talent and community interaction in one campus experience.