Susan Makula recounts pregnancy complications, Bujjingo's tough conversation with doctors

Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo and Susan Makula revealed their daughter’s face at church on November 15, 2026.

Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo and Susan Makula revealed their daughter’s face at church on November 15, 2026.

Susan Makula revealed her battle with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy with Grace Beretta Bujjingo, detailing her daily injections and Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo's reaction to doctors' advice.

Susan Makula has revealed that she developed diabetes while pregnant with Grace Beretta Bujjingo, her daughter with House of Prayer Ministries International pastor Aloysius Bujjingo, forcing her to take three injections a day amid doctors' warnings that the condition could affect her unborn child's health.

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Makula shared her experience on Sunday, November 15, 2026, as the couple revealed their daughter's face to worshippers during a church service at Canaan Land.

"During my pregnancy with Grace, I was diagnosed with diabetes. I had never suffered from the condition before. I had to take three injections a day," Makula recounted.

She said doctors raised concerns about her health and warned that the condition could also affect her unborn baby.

"One doctor advised me to be careful because if the diabetes worsened, the baby could be born with health complications, including heart problems. He warned me about several other risks and recommended further tests to confirm whether the baby was healthy," she said.

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However, Makula revealed that Bujjingo questioned the need for the recommended medical examinations after learning that doctors might not be able to treat some of the conditions they could detect.

"Pastor Bujjingo asked the doctors whether they had treatment in case they discovered that the baby had a health problem. They said they did not. He then asked why we should undergo the tests if there was no treatment available," she explained.

Makula's account suggests she developed gestational diabetes, a condition that causes high blood sugar during pregnancy, even in women who had no history of diabetes.

If left uncontrolled, the condition can increase the risk of premature birth, excessive birth weight and low blood sugar in newborns. It can also expose mothers to complications during pregnancy and delivery.

Medical experts recommend regular monitoring and treatment to control blood sugar levels. Prenatal examinations can also help doctors detect complications, plan safe deliveries and prepare specialised care for newborns, even when treatment before birth is unavailable.

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Makula did not disclose whether she underwent the recommended tests or whether her blood sugar returned to normal after delivery.

Her revelation came as the couple introduced their three-month-old daughter to the congregation for the first time.

Grace Beretta Bujjingo was born on August 14, 2026. Bujjingo announced her arrival the following day, thanking God and praising Makula for giving him a daughter.