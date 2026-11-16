Police confirm arrest of activists Musiri, Egesa

Uganda Police have officially confirmed the arrest of activist David Musiri and political analyst Ronald Leonard Egesa days after reports surfaced that armed men abducted them in Kampala.

Police have confirmed the arrest of activist David Musiri and political analyst Ronald Leonard Egesa, days after reports that armed men had abducted them in Kampala.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke confirmed their arrest on Monday, November 16, 2026. However, he did not disclose the reasons for their detention or where they were being held.

“I can confirm that Musiri and Egesa have been arrested. Arrests like this happen all the time, we do not always have to summon a suspect first,” Kituuma said.

“For now I don't have details about the arrest but once they trickle in we shall share them. “

His remarks provide the first official acknowledgement in the accounts available for this report that the two are under arrest.

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David Musiri

Questions, however, remain about which security agency seized them and whether they face any charges.

Egesa reportedly disappeared on the night of November 13 after appearing on a talk show on Akaboozi FM with Jude Bukenya.

Radio One said plain-clothes gunmen took him from the car park at the premises it shares with Akaboozi FM. The station reported that the men drove him away in a white van commonly known as a “drone”.

The following morning, NUP secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya reported that heavily armed operatives had taken Musiri from his home on Salaama Road.

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Musiri previously served as NUP’s head of institutions, coordinating party activities in universities and other learning institutions.

Egesa is a political analyst and strategist who contributes to public affairs discussions on radio and television.