King Oyo Foundation launches today: Family unveils vision for Late Tooro monarch's legacy

Artists paint a mural of King Oyo Nyimba ahead of the launch of the foundation on Monday at the Kampala Sheraton

Artists paint a mural of King Oyo Nyimba ahead of the launch of the foundation on Monday at the Kampala Sheraton

The family of late Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV is officially launching the King Oyo Foundation today in Kampala. Princess Ruth Komuntale confirmed the foundation will advance projects in healthcare, education, and culture to preserve her brother's legacy.

The family of the late Tooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV is set to officially launch the King Oyo Foundation (KOF) in Kampala today, November 16, 2026, nearly three months after the monarch's death.

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The launch is taking place at the Kampala Sheraton

Princess Ruth Komuntale, Oyo's elder sister, confirmed the launch saying the foundation will preserve her brother's legacy and support projects aimed at improving lives in Tooro and across Uganda.

“I am pleased to announce that the King Oyo Foundation (KOF) will hold its official press launch on Monday, 16 November 2026 in Kampala,” Komuntale said.

“Born out of our enduring love for King Oyo, the Foundation is dedicated to preserving his remarkable legacy and advancing his vision of service, unity, and progress.”

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She said the family would use the event to explain the foundation's objectives and unveil its main programmes.

“At the launch, we will unveil the Foundation's vision, mission, and flagship initiatives aimed at creating lasting impact in Tooro, across Uganda, and beyond,” she said.

Komuntale thanked those who have supported the family since Oyo's death and pledged to ensure that his legacy continues through community projects.

“Together, we will ensure that King Oyo's legacy lives on, not only in our memories, but in the lives we touch and the communities we uplift.”

Launch follows dispute over foundation's management

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The launch comes days after Komuntale publicly challenged individuals she accused of attempting to take control of the foundation.

In an earlier statement, the princess warned that no official launch date had been announced and insisted that the initiative remained under the management of Oyo's immediate family and close friends serving on its board.

“Anyone claiming to be in charge of the launch or management of the Memorial Foundation is running a hoax and distributing false information for personal gain,” she said.

She accused unnamed individuals of attempting to hijack an idea first announced by her mother, Queen Mother Best Kemigisa.

Museum to preserve Oyo's royal belongings

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The King Oyo Tooro Museum is among the major projects previously announced by Queen Mother Kemigisa.

In a statement following her son's burial, she said the family had preserved his personal belongings and important objects from his life and reign.

King Oyo Foundation launch

These would form part of a permanent exhibition documenting his journey from a three-year-old monarch to an adult king.

The museum is also intended to preserve Tooro's history and culture.

Kemigisa said it could strengthen Fort Portal's tourism industry and create opportunities for artists, tour guides, craftspeople, hotels and other local businesses.

The family has also proposed the King Oyo International Stadium, which would support sporting talent and provide a venue for competitions and major events.

Kemigisa previously revealed that Oyo donated approximately 50 acres of land to the government for the development of a stadium.

Another major proposal is the King Oyo Research and Teaching Hospital, which would include dedicated cancer and HIV research centres.

The Queen Mother said Oyo's battle with cancer had strengthened the family's determination to improve access to treatment, medical research and early diagnosis.

The proposed hospital would also train Ugandan doctors and other health professionals.

At Bugaaki, the family intends to expand Oyo's existing farm into the King Oyo Model Farm.

The facility would provide agricultural education, support innovation and teach farmers and young people modern farming methods, agribusiness and value addition.

“These projects are not simply monuments bearing King Oyo's name. They are his legacy put to work for the people,” Kemigisa said in her earlier statement.

The foundation's launch is expected to provide further details about how these projects will be implemented, although their budgets and completion timelines have not yet been announced.

Kemigisa previously announced that President Yoweri Museveni had agreed to serve as patron and founding chairman of the King Oyo Memorial Foundation.

She thanked the President for supporting Oyo throughout his reign and assisting the family during his illness and funeral arrangements.

The Queen Mother said she and Komuntale had committed themselves to protecting and building the late king's legacy.

The foundation is expected to provide a formal structure through which the family can pursue that commitment.

King Oyo of Tooro

Preserving a 31-year reign

Oyo died in the United States on August 27, 2026, aged 34, after battling angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer.

He became king in 1995 at the age of three following the death of his father, Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Olimi III.

He ruled Tooro for nearly 31 years before his death.