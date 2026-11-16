Over 4500 WiFi providers rush to register for licensing as deadline nears

More than 4,500 public WiFi operators in Uganda have moved to legalise their businesses or become agents of established ISPs following a deadline extension by the Uganda Communications Commission.

At least 4,500 public WiFi operators have expressed interest in obtaining licences or becoming agents of established internet service providers (ISPs) following the suspension of a nationwide crackdown on illegal internet businesses.

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Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) executive director George William Nyombi Thembo says thousands have embraced a directive to legalise their businesses following negotiations involving the regulator, Parliament and traders represented by the Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA).

He said the commission had agreed to extend the deadline for operators to regularise their businesses but warned that enforcement would resume once the extension expires.

Over 4,500 operators, according to the ED, have expressed interest in either applying for community internet provider licences or registering as agents of licensed ISPs.

The development is a shift from the confrontation that followed UCC's October crackdown, when operators were ordered to dismantle unauthorised WiFi installations or risk losing their equipment.

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Some operators opposed the directive and sought Parliament's intervention with support from KACITA, arguing for an opportunity to comply with licensing requirements.

Mr Thembo said the commission subsequently appeared before Parliament to defend its position before agreeing to give operators more time.

"Last time we set a deadline and some of the WiFi providers petitioned Parliament and we went to Parliament and made our case. After that we agreed on a deadline extension and we shall respect it," he said.

"Once that time elapses there shall be no more excuses; there shall be no new notices. Once that extension is over, no one will be allowed to sell WiFi without a licence," he said.

UCC has introduced licensing arrangements intended to allow smaller internet businesses to operate legally without meeting all the requirements of a national internet service provider.

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One option allows operators to apply for community internet provider licences, designed for businesses supplying internet within limited geographical areas.

Another arrangement allows small dealers to register as agents of existing licensed ISPs.

Under this model, operators would sell internet services on behalf of licensed providers, much like mobile money agents operate under telecommunications companies.

Mr Thembo explained that those who choose the agency model would not need separate licences because they would operate under their parent ISPs.

He said KACITA was helping mobilise operators and had arranged discussions with internet service providers to establish the proposed partnerships.

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"We are thankful to KACITA which is mobilising the WiFi providers to get licences. We have heard that over 4,500 have expressed interest in applying for licences," he said.

"We have also heard that they have arranged a meeting with the ISPs for those who wish to become agents."

The UCC boss also announced plans to establish a special team to handle applications from WiFi operators and speed up the licensing process.

He pledged that applicants who submit all the required documents would receive their licences within 14 days.

The crackdown, he said, was necessary to protect licensed providers and prevent the misuse of internet packages intended for private homes.

He noted that some operators purchase residential internet subscriptions and resell the connections to the public without authorisation.

"If you are operating your business based on deceit, buying WiFi for home use and trying to make it commercial, that is not business. That is abuse of the rules of fair usage," he said.

He also reminded operators seeking to become ISP agents that they must comply with regulations governing customer identification, data protection, cybersecurity and telecommunications equipment.

These include Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, which oblige service providers to identify subscribers, as well as rules protecting customers' personal information.