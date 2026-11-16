Mayuge farmers and produce traders have reportedly lost millions of shillings through fake US dollar, rice and sand deals.

Mayuge farmers and produce traders have reportedly lost millions of shillings through fake US dollar, rice and sand deals.

How fake dollar dealers are luring farmers into armed robbery traps

Farmers in Mayuge district are losing millions to fraudsters using fake US dollar deals and cheap produce offers. Victims are lured to isolated areas by trusted contacts before being robbed at machete point.

Farmers and produce traders in Mayuge district have lost millions of shillings to suspected fraudsters who lure victims with fake US dollar deals and cheap agricultural produce before threatening them with machetes and stealing their money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) has raised concern over the scams, which reportedly involve trusted acquaintances, staged family stories and suspected accomplices within local transport networks.

One victim, Boniface Mudoola, a rice farmer from Ikulwe ward in Mayuge town council, said he lost Shs 3 million after a close friend introduced him to a family claiming to possess $30,000 left behind by a deceased relative.

The family claimed the money belonged to a man who had served as a soldier in Somalia before his death.

“They used my close friend to convince me that a family in Buyemba had USD 30,000 left behind by their late father, who had worked as a soldier in Somalia. An elderly woman was presented as the owner of the money, making the whole story seem genuine,” Mudoola said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Convinced that the deal was genuine, Mudoola handed over Shs 3 million. However, the transaction took a frightening turn when armed men emerged from nearby bushes.

The men, carrying sticks and machetes, threatened to kill him unless he left the area.

“I had no choice but to run for my life and abandon everything,” he said.

Mudoola said the criminals exploit personal relationships to win their victims' trust before leading them into isolated areas where armed accomplices wait.

The ministry also warned of similar schemes involving rice and construction sand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the victims, some boda boda riders allegedly work with the fraudsters by directing unsuspecting buyers to Buyemba and Bukasero villages.

The suspects advertise rice and sand at prices far below the prevailing market rates to attract customers.

Once a buyer shows interest, the fraudsters demand an advance payment and promise to deliver the goods.

However, instead of receiving their purchases, victims encounter armed men who threaten them and escape with their money.

The scams have raised concerns among farmers and traders who depend on produce sales for their livelihoods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mudoola said several farmers have suffered similar losses, with many unable to recover their money.

He urged residents to avoid suspicious foreign currency transactions, cheap produce offers and deals that require advance payments to people they do not know.

The ministry's warning has also renewed calls for security agencies to investigate the suspected criminal networks and protect traders operating in the affected communities.

Police are investigating the alleged fraud scheme, and an image of a wanted suspect has been circulated to help trace those involved.

The ministry has encouraged farmers and members of the public to remain alert, particularly when dealing with strangers offering unusually profitable transactions.

The latest complaints suggest the scams have persisted despite earlier police operations in the district.

In March 2026, police arrested 42 suspects during a crackdown on robbery and counterfeit dollar schemes in Mayuge. The operation followed complaints that criminal groups were attracting victims with fake deals involving agricultural produce, cattle and foreign currency before robbing them.

Busoga East police spokesperson Michael Kasadha said at the time that security agencies were pursuing other suspects believed to be part of the networks.