Advertisement

Mesach Semakula Breaks Silence on Viral 'Cosy' Video with Diana Nabatanzi

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 12:11 - 16 November 2026
Diana Nabatanzi
Veteran singer Mesach Semakula has dismissed social media speculation about a romantic relationship with Diana Nabatanzi following a viral video from his concert, clarifying that their closeness is rooted in deep mutual affection and shared Buganda clan heritage.
Advertisement

Veteran singer Mesach Semakula has dismissed speculation that he is romantically involved with media personality Diana Nabatanzi after a video showing the two sharing a close moment on stage sparked debate on social media.

Advertisement

Speaking during his extra concert at Maria Flo Hotel in Masaka on Sunday, November 15, 2026, Semakula said their close relationship had led some people to mistake their affection for romance.

"... because we like each other so much some people had started alleging that we are romantically involved," Semakula said as Nabatanzi stood beside him on stage.

He urged people to appreciate those with whom they share strong bonds, whether through religion, culture or other common interests.

Advertisement

"... if you ever find someone with whom there is something that brings you close together whether it is religion, tribe or any other thing, love each other so much," he added.

The speculation began on Saturday, November 14, 2026, when a video of Nabatanzi comforting Semakula during his concert at Kingdom Kampala circulated on social media.

In the clip, Nabatanzi is seen rubbing the singer's chest while Semakula holds her close. The gesture drew mixed reactions, with some social media users questioning whether the two shared more than a friendship.

Others dismissed the claims, pointing out that Semakula and Nabatanzi belong to the Lugave clan in Buganda.

Advertisement

Under Buganda's traditional clan system, members of the same clan are regarded as relatives and are prohibited from marrying each other. This cultural restriction formed part of the debate as the video spread online.

The moment came during a difficult weekend for Semakula, whose concert in Kampala faced disruptions that left some fans disappointed.

The singer later apologised to his supporters, explaining that heavy rain had affected the event despite months of preparation and substantial financial investment.

His appearance in Masaka gave him another opportunity to address fans, including those who had questioned his relationship with Nabatanzi.

For Semakula, however, the affection between them should not be mistaken for a romantic relationship.

Advertisement

The two had appeared together at a press conference in October, where Semakula praised Nabatanzi for supporting his music career. He referred to her as his sister and encouraged eligible men to consider marrying her

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Absa completes acquisition of Standard Chartered Uganda retail, wealth business
Business
16.11.2026
Absa completes acquisition of Standard Chartered Uganda retail, wealth business
Link Bus unveils new fares for western Uganda routes
News
16.11.2026
Link Bus unveils new fares for western Uganda routes
Coca-Cola takes Essawa Yonna Kisoboka campaign to Gulu University
Entertainment
16.11.2026
Coca-Cola takes Essawa Yonna Kisoboka campaign to Gulu University
Museveni set to commission King Oyo Foundation; Buziga, Fort Portal museums to house late king’s memories
News
16.11.2026
Museveni set to commission King Oyo Foundation; Buziga, Fort Portal museums to house late king’s memories
8 Arrested in Kampala as Police Bust Major Fake Cement Repackaging Racket
News
16.11.2026
8 Arrested in Kampala as Police Bust Major Fake Cement Repackaging Racket
How fake dollar dealers are luring farmers into armed robbery traps
News
16.11.2026
How fake dollar dealers are luring farmers into armed robbery traps

Signing in with Google...