Mesach Semakula Breaks Silence on Viral 'Cosy' Video with Diana Nabatanzi

Veteran singer Mesach Semakula has dismissed social media speculation about a romantic relationship with Diana Nabatanzi following a viral video from his concert, clarifying that their closeness is rooted in deep mutual affection and shared Buganda clan heritage.

Veteran singer Mesach Semakula has dismissed speculation that he is romantically involved with media personality Diana Nabatanzi after a video showing the two sharing a close moment on stage sparked debate on social media.

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Speaking during his extra concert at Maria Flo Hotel in Masaka on Sunday, November 15, 2026, Semakula said their close relationship had led some people to mistake their affection for romance.

"... because we like each other so much some people had started alleging that we are romantically involved," Semakula said as Nabatanzi stood beside him on stage.

He urged people to appreciate those with whom they share strong bonds, whether through religion, culture or other common interests.

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"... if you ever find someone with whom there is something that brings you close together whether it is religion, tribe or any other thing, love each other so much," he added.

The speculation began on Saturday, November 14, 2026, when a video of Nabatanzi comforting Semakula during his concert at Kingdom Kampala circulated on social media.

In the clip, Nabatanzi is seen rubbing the singer's chest while Semakula holds her close. The gesture drew mixed reactions, with some social media users questioning whether the two shared more than a friendship.

Some online in-laws have called out Diana nabatanza for holding papa Mesach ssemakula like her lover while comforting him,I don’t think there is anything wrong with this because even Rema comforted him the same way https://t.co/7UFcAwam6x — Mwami lu (@lulanzeashirafu) November 14, 2026

Others dismissed the claims, pointing out that Semakula and Nabatanzi belong to the Lugave clan in Buganda.

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Under Buganda's traditional clan system, members of the same clan are regarded as relatives and are prohibited from marrying each other. This cultural restriction formed part of the debate as the video spread online.

The moment came during a difficult weekend for Semakula, whose concert in Kampala faced disruptions that left some fans disappointed.

The singer later apologised to his supporters, explaining that heavy rain had affected the event despite months of preparation and substantial financial investment.

His appearance in Masaka gave him another opportunity to address fans, including those who had questioned his relationship with Nabatanzi.

For Semakula, however, the affection between them should not be mistaken for a romantic relationship.

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