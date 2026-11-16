8 Arrested in Kampala as Police Bust Major Fake Cement Repackaging Racket

Eight suspects were arrested during a joint police and UNBS operation in Kisenyi on November 14, 2026.

Eight suspects were arrested during a joint police and UNBS operation in Kisenyi on November 14, 2026.

Old Kampala Police and UNBS officers raided a Kisenyi warehouse, arresting eight suspects and seizing around 600 bags of cement allegedly repackaged into bags of alternative brands to deceive buyers across Kampala.

Police have arrested eight people and seized about 600 bags of cement in Kampala following reports that traders were repackaging cement into bags bearing the names of other manufacturers.

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The suspects allegedly removed cement from its original packaging and transferred it into bags carrying different brand names to deceive unsuspecting buyers.

The arrests followed a joint operation by Old Kampala Police Division and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) at a hardware storage facility in Segawa Market, Kisenyi, on November 14, 2026.

Police said the intelligence-led raid took place at about 10am in Triangle Zone, Kisenyi III Parish, Kampala Central Division.

The facility belongs to Yusuf Matovu but was reportedly under the management of 23-year-old Agnes Namayanja.

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Police arrested Namayanja alongside Kasimu Mukumba, Hussein Isabirye, Iraford Kateregga, Peter Yiga, Richard Rashid, Paul Kigundu and Wisborn Muhindo.

During the operation, officers recovered approximately 600 bags of cement suspected to have been linked to the illegal repackaging business.

Investigators are now working to establish where the cement originated, the role each suspect played and whether the products had already reached hardware shops or construction sites.

The suspected racket raises concerns about the safety of construction materials sold in Kampala, where buyers may struggle to distinguish genuine cement from products sold under misleading labels.

However, police have not confirmed whether the recovered cement was underweight or failed to meet the required quality standards.

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Authorities have urged hardware dealers, builders and members of the public to report suspected counterfeit or underweight cement to the nearest police station or UNBS.

Police have also appealed to anyone with information about the suspected operation or its distribution network to contact Old Kampala Police Division.