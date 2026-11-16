Link Bus unveils new fares for western Uganda routes

Link Bus lists Kampala–Fort Portal at Shs45,000, Kasese at Shs55,000 and Bwera at Shs60,000.

Link Bus lists Kampala–Fort Portal at Shs45,000, Kasese at Shs55,000 and Bwera at Shs60,000.

Link Bus has released updated fare notices for major routes in western Uganda, setting travel from Kampala to Fort Portal at Shs45,000, Kasese at Shs55,000, and Masindi at Shs25,000.

Passengers travelling from Kampala on Link Bus will pay Shs45,000 to Fort Portal, Shs55,000 to Kasese and Shs60,000 to Bwera, according to the company’s fare notices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The schedules cover destinations in the Tooro, Rwenzori and Bunyoro sub-regions. They list Masindi at Shs25,000 and Hoima at Shs30,000.

However, the notices give no start date, previous fares or reason for the changes. Passengers cannot establish from the schedules alone how much individual fares have risen.

On the Fort Portal route, Link Bus lists Mubende at Shs25,000, Kyegegwa at Shs35,000 and Kyenjojo at Shs40,000. Passengers heading to Rugombe or Mugusu will pay Shs45,000.

The company sets fares to Kibiito, Kasunganyanja and Rwimi at Shs50,000 each. Karugutu, Bundibugyo and Nyahuka cost Shs55,000 each.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Along the Kampala–Mubende–Kakumiro corridor, passengers will pay Shs35,000 to Kakumiro or Karuguuza. Kagadi and Muhorro cost Shs40,000 each.

On the Hoima route, the lowest listed fares are Shs10,000 to Busunju and Bukomero. Lwamata costs Shs15,000, while Kiboga and Masode cost Shs25,000 each.

Passengers travelling to Kikuube, Kiziranfumbi or Kigorobya will pay Shs35,000. The company lists Kabwoya, Kyeramya, Kapapi, Biiso, Butiaba and Bugoigo at Shs40,000 each. Buliisa and Wanseko cost Shs45,000 each.

On the Masindi corridor, Link Bus lists Luwero at Shs15,000. Kakooge, Wabigalo, Migeera and Kafu cost Shs25,000 each. Kigumba, Kyatiri, Pakanyi, Kinyara, Kabango and Bulima cost Shs30,000 each.

The notices come amid wider fare changes on western Uganda routes. The United Bus Owners Association issued a separate schedule that took effect on November 14, 2026. It listed Fort Portal at Shs45,000, Kasese at Shs55,000 and Bwera at Shs60,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement