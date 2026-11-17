‘No one will stop me’: Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba vows to run for Ugandan presidency after Museveni
The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has renewed his pledge to seek Uganda’s presidency after his father, President Yoweri Museveni, leaves office.
In a statement on X, Gen Kainerugaba said nobody would stop his bid. He appealed to Ugandans for support.
“I am going to stand for the Presidency of this country after Mzee. No one will stop me,” he wrote.
“I place my hope in Almighty God and my fellow countrymen and countrywomen.”
The CDF’s supporters in the Patriotic League of Uganda are already promoting his proposed candidacy.
The latest declaration also follows a message issued on his behalf by acting director of Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi. In that message, Gen Kainerugaba said he had taken a short break from social media to prepare for political victory in 2031.