URA loses billions in tax as Ugandans switch to WhatsApp calls

Uganda Revenue Authority reveals a massive hit to excise duty collections as citizens increasingly switch from expensive traditional voice calls to cheaper WhatsApp calls.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) says a shift from traditional mobile phone calls to WhatsApp and other internet-based calling services is eating into government tax collections from the telecommunications sector.

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URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki revealed Monday, that more Ugandans are choosing cheaper calls made through mobile data, reducing revenue from excise duty charged on conventional voice calls.

“Citizens now prefer to make calls over the internet. They also pay some tax on data but it is not as much as it used to be over voice calls,” Rujoki said.

“We have all been using calls and you know that when you make a phone call, you pay more than when you use internet calls on WhatsApp or any other platform,” he said.

Rujoki said the change in consumer behaviour has resulted in lower excise duty collections from voice services.

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“As a result the excise duty collection has reduced and although there is an increment on collection on data, they are not matching,” he said.

In recent years, there has been a gradual shift in Uganda’s telecommunications market, where smartphones and cheaper internet bundles have given consumers more options to communicate through platforms such as WhatsApp instead of relying on traditional voice calls.

URA now worries that increased use of mobile data has not fully replaced the taxes lost from voice traffic.

Rujoki said another challenge comes from neighbourhood Wi-Fi businesses that buy internet connections and redistribute them to customers.

Some of these operators are not licensed, creating both regulatory and tax concerns.

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He said the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) was working to address the issue.

“That is a regulation issue that UCC is looking into to make sure that whoever is dealing in data pays the right tax,” he said.

UCC has in recent months raised concerns about unlicensed public Wi-Fi hotspot operators.

The regulator says businesses selling internet services must obtain the required licences and use approved equipment.

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UCC Executive Director George William Nyombi Thembo recently said the commission was studying the fast-growing hotspot business before announcing measures to streamline it.