Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has called for Dr Kizza Besigye's return to Luzira Prison, casting doubt on Gen Salim Saleh's political dialogue efforts while Besigye's family warns of his deteriorating health.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has called for the return of detained opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye to Luzira Prison, casting doubt on reconciliation efforts led by Gen Salim Saleh and raising concerns over the politician's continued medical treatment.

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In a series of posts on X on Gen Kainerugaba said he would ask President Yoweri Museveni to return Dr Besigye to prison, because Gen Saleh had done enough to help the former presidential candidate.

"I am going to request Mzee that we take Besigye back to Luzira. Afande Saleh has tried his best with that criminal. We should put him back in his cell and try him," Gen Kainerugaba wrote.

It wasn’t clear whether the SCF was signaling a setback to Gen Saleh's efforts to reconnect with his former colleague and explore a political settlement to their long-standing differences.

In another post, Gen Kainerugaba rejected the possibility of holding a national dialogue with Dr Besigye, accusing him of plotting an attack on President Museveni.

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"You cannot have 'National Dialogue' with a traitor who was planning to shoot down Mzee's helicopter. We will not accept that," he wrote.

It was also unclear whether Gen Kainerugaba had formally submitted the request to President Museveni or whether any decision had been taken to transfer Dr Besigye from hospital.

Gen Saleh revealed weeks earlier that he had reconnected with Dr Besigye following years of political differences and hoped to reach an understanding within three to six months.

Speaking to heads of parliamentary committees at Kapeeka in Nakaseke District on October 30, Gen Saleh said his involvement began after Gen Kainerugaba posted a message on X on August 25, assigning him responsibility for addressing Dr Besigye's situation.

Gen Saleh said he contacted the CDF to establish whether he was serious and received confirmation.

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He welcomed the assignment as an opportunity to restore relations with Dr Besigye, with whom he had lost contact because of political disagreements.

"He didn't know that he had given me a very good opportunity because, because of politics, I had lost touch with Kizza Besigye completely," Gen Saleh said.

The two men were part of the National Resistance Army struggle that brought President Museveni to power in 1986. Dr Besigye served as Museveni's personal physician before falling out with the government and becoming one of its most prominent critics.

Gen Saleh said his first concern was Dr Besigye's health after finding him in a life-threatening condition.

He intervened to have the opposition politician transferred from Luzira Prison to the Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) in Lubowa for medical treatment.

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"What followed was very extraordinary for me. By the time I went to the hospital, I found my friend almost dead, in prison," Gen Saleh said.

He explained that he wanted Dr Besigye to recover before exploring ways to resolve their differences.

"We are working out, and I hope we shall convince each other in the next three to six months to have a combined outlook of the Uganda you guys want to have," he said.

However, Gen Saleh stopped short of confirming formal negotiations for Dr Besigye's release.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Norbert Mao later confirmed government efforts to find a political solution to the cases involving Dr Besigye and his lawyer, former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

Mao said the government was pursuing three separate processes involving court proceedings, medical treatment and political reconciliation.

However, Dr Besigye's wife, Winnie Byanyima, and officials of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) rejected claims that the opposition leader had agreed to negotiate his release.

They insisted that his health and constitutional rights should not depend on political agreements.

Gen Kainerugaba's latest statements now raise questions about the future of Gen Saleh's intervention, particularly the medical arrangements he helped secure.

Dr Besigye remains under detention while receiving treatment at JCRC in Lubowa, where he was transferred in August following a serious health crisis.

He collapsed during High Court proceedings in Kampala on July 29, 2026, and was admitted to the intensive care unit at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

He later returned to Luzira Prison Hospital before being transferred to JCRC on August 28. The Uganda Prisons Service confirmed the transfer on August 31.

His wife has repeatedly warned that his condition remains serious despite months of treatment.

Speaking to journalists at her home in Kasangati, Wakiso District, on Sunday, November 15, Byanyima said her husband could no longer walk without crutches or assistance.

"He is still very weak. He was arrested when he was a healthy man doing his business in Nairobi. Today, he is a man who cannot walk…he uses crutches. He needs someone to walk next to him," she said.

Byanyima also revealed that Dr Besigye had lost the ability to write because of weakness in his hands.

"This is a man who cannot write. His right hand is lifeless. His left hand can now hold a cup but cannot be used to write," she said.

She accused the government of placing politics ahead of her husband's health and demanded his release on bail to allow him to seek specialised medical care abroad.

"Stop playing political football with the life of a human being. Let the man go and save his life," she said.

Byanyima also warned against allowing her husband to die in detention.

"And they must not give me a message that Kizza Besigye is dead, come and take his body. No, no, no; that will not be acceptable," she said.